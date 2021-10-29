MURRAY – SSC Services for Education, which is the leading facilities and grounds management for Murray State University, was awarded the Honor Green Star Award Friday.
The award was presented by the Professional Grounds Management Society and recognizes grounds managers and their teams for appearance, best practices and sustainability.
“Murray State University is a school that’s rich in tradition and we want the grounds to be reflective of that while also being encouraging for the entire campus community,” said Jackie Morgan, grounds manager for SSC at Murray State University, in a press release. “Our goal is to create a campus environment that is clean, safe, and inviting for Murray State University students and staff.”
George Bernardon, vice president of Grounds Management for SSC, explained there were 15 winners in various categories and MSU was one of the two universities in the mid-sized category. He said that the university’s great setting and landscape/grounds foundation make it stand out from other schools. He credits the collaboration by the university administration and SSC to project a positive curb appeal for visitors, students, alumni, and administration. In the press release, Moran said one way they deliver the positive curb appeal is by rotating annuals, trimming shrubs and deadheading perennials to allow for optimal color.
“Our goal every day is to be better tomorrow than we were today,” Bernardon said. “We can achieve this through continual self-improvement, having above unit resources and focusing on safety daily. We have a great team nucleus that works very well together, we all are looking out for each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.