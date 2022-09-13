MURRAY – Shortly after the Murray State University Board of Regents approved the contract of employment for new Athletic Director Nico Yantko last week, the board also approved the first reading of its Name, Image and Likeness policy, which could have a major impact on student-athletes in the future.

Yantko replaces former AD Kevin Saal, who left Murray State to take the same job at Wichita State University. Before the board voted to approve Yantko’s contract, Regent Leon Owens said he and Board Chair Don Tharpe served on the selection committee, and Yantko stood out from a number of interested candidates. Yantko graduated from Murray State and was a Racer quarterback from 2007-09. A news release said his career in collegiate athletics began as a graduate assistant in Murray State’s athletics department and later at North Carolina State, the University of Missouri and the University of Louisiana.