MURRAY – Shortly after the Murray State University Board of Regents approved the contract of employment for new Athletic Director Nico Yantko last week, the board also approved the first reading of its Name, Image and Likeness policy, which could have a major impact on student-athletes in the future.
Yantko replaces former AD Kevin Saal, who left Murray State to take the same job at Wichita State University. Before the board voted to approve Yantko’s contract, Regent Leon Owens said he and Board Chair Don Tharpe served on the selection committee, and Yantko stood out from a number of interested candidates. Yantko graduated from Murray State and was a Racer quarterback from 2007-09. A news release said his career in collegiate athletics began as a graduate assistant in Murray State’s athletics department and later at North Carolina State, the University of Missouri and the University of Louisiana.
“He rose above the competition and I think that from a longevity standpoint, from a character standpoint, from a love for Murray State standpoint, he checked all those boxes,” Owens said at last Friday’s quarterly Board of Regents meeting. “So I’m just proud that we were able to get him and proud that he was able to come back home. We look forward to working with him, and I think each of you on the board will be proud of what we’ll see out of the athletic department under his leadership.”
“I’m incredibly lucky and fortunate and humbled by this opportunity and the vote of confidence by (the board),” Yantko said. “I can’t thank (Murray State President Dr. Bob) Jackson, and, obviously, the folks that served on that search committee and all of you enough for bringing me and my family home. This is something bigger to me than just a great job; as you’ve heard me mention, this is deeper than a place to stop and to develop young people. This is blood, sweat and tears for me. This is something I’m deeply passionate about, to serve our young people and to be part of Dr. Jackson’s vision for athletics as part of this university.”
Several minutes later, the board voted to approve the first reading of a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy, which became necessary when Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 6 into law in March of this year. The law, which went into effect on July 1, allows student-athletes to receive fair compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness. According to the Lane Report, the bill was a response to a 2021 U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA’s rules limiting educational benefits for college players as part of their scholarships. Beshear had initially issued an executive order regarding NIL last year after the ruling.
“It’s a short policy that’s designed to implement the statutory requirements, while benefiting our student-athletes and helping the Department of Athletics as they apply these new rules that are new to every university across the nation regarding the name, image and likeness of our student-athletes,” explained Murray State General Counsel Robert Miller. “I know Director Yantko has already been working on developing those pathways, and it’s our hope and expectation that this policy will allow athletics to move forward confidently with assurance that it’s in compliance with our new state law.”
“Name, Image and Likeness has certainly evolved our landscape here in higher education, and in particular, college athletics,” Yantko commented after the meeting. “For us here at Murray State, the key is going to be continuing to educate ourselves, continue to engage our student-athletes and community and find out the best ways to monitor (NIL issues) – because it’s something that can be a really good thing for our student-athletes. We just want to make sure we’re putting the appropriate resources behind it, and that’s one of the things that I know we’re always going to do, is work inside of the state framework, the Commonwealth framework here in Kentucky.”
Yantko said the NIL policy gives Murray State the opportunity to put some good “pillars” in place for “NIL preparedness” as part of the Racer Road Program, which is a student-athlete development curriculum.
“I think the biggest thing to keep in mind is to know who you are and know where you are,” Yantko said. “So for us, it’s working within the Commonwealth’s framework and (understanding) where staff can be involved and where staff can’t be involved. I think those are some of the biggest components to get our arms around. Additionally, I think it’s (important to have an) understanding that this is never going to be a pay-for-play type of model here within this policy. For us, it’s making sure that we’re able to educate our student-athletes and prospective NIL sponsors or supporters – however you have determined the company or individual that wanted to work through that process – and how that works inside of creating these opportunities that the student athletes are now eligible for.”
Yantko added, “For us, you don’t want your staff going out and soliciting deals, but we can help connect a student-athlete to a business, and then we step away. That’s kind of how this all (would) work.”
