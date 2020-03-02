MURRAY – A building named for the first president at what is now Murray State University will be receiving a massive makeover.
Friday, the Murray State Board of Regents unanimously gave the go-ahead for improvements to the Carr Health Building that has stood near the center of the campus since 1937. It is named for John W. Carr, who served in the president’s role at then-Murray State Normal School from 1923-26, then returned to that role for a stint from 1933-36 after the campus’s name was changed to Murray State Teachers College, with Carr Health opening a year after his second tenure ended.
“We are working to enhance the Murray State campus mall area, especially in front of Carr Health,” said Murray State Director of Development for the Office of Development Tina Bernot. She gave a description of the plans for one of the more recognized buildings on the campus, which sits on the east side of the mall between Waterfield Library and the Curris Center.
“Enhancements will include the addition of a bronze sculpture of Dr. John W. Carr in front of Carr Health, as well as improvements to the building itself, landscaping and sidewalks in front of the facility.”
At a time when the university is facing potentially troublesome financial matters – stemming in no small part from Kentucky’s ongoing pension crisis – the Regents seemed particularly in favor of this idea when Bernot informed them that the costs for this project are being funded by private dollars. She did not give a dollar amount.
In addition, Bernot said this project will result in the correction of an error that many may or may not have noticed over the years.
“While the building opened in 1937, and was named for Dr. Carr, it does not actually have his name on the facility, so this is going to get that changed,” she said, adding that the name of the building is changing as well. “Today we are bringing to the board a request upon a recommendation by (Murray State President Bob Jackson) and the campus facilities programs and activities committee to approve changing the name of the Carr Health Building to John W. Carr Hall and place naming on the front of the building. We feel this will complement other changes to the front of the building, the surrounding area and better describe the academic area housed in the facility.”
Carr Health has long been known for being the home of several athletics and recreation-related facilities. These include a swimming pool used by students and groups for many years as a place to exercise and relax after a day of classes. Groups like the ROTC also used it for water training. Two gymnasiums are also included – the North Gym and the South Gym – with the North Gym having been the home of the school’s basketball program from 1937-54. That was before Cutchin Fieldhouse/Racer Arena was built on the eastern end of the building.
However, Bernot also noted that Carr Health has not just been about health-related education.
“Today, the building houses the department of community leadership and academic social work, the criminal justice program and the nonprofit leadership program, as well as other health-related areas and resources (including a dance studio),” she said, giving a brief synopsis of Carr’s place in the history of the campus. “He is credited, along with our founder, Dr. Rainey T. Wells, who was also our second president, with the vision to build many of the things that came early on our Murray State campus, as well as all of its original programs.”
Jackson – along with others, namely Regent Don Tharpe – has been pushing the concept of deferred maintenance for buildings on the campus since he assumed the interim position in August 2019. He said projects such as the Carr Health improvements are necessary for the university moving forward.
“These are things we should be doing on this campus,” Jackson said, emphasizing the need to enhance the campus’s appearance as not only a recruiting tool, but as a statement to all visitors. “Dr. Wells is recognized as the founder of this campus, as well as he should be, but I think Regent Tharpe may be the founder of asset preservation. We are addressing such things as leaks in some buildings, but we’re also making improvements and (Director of Facilities Management) Jason Youngblood and his team, along with (Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services) Jackie Dudley have been doing a tremendous job, along with many others, of looking into this.”
The Carr Health project was one of several illustrated in a series of artist renderings that were displayed inside the Jesse Stuart Room of Pogue Library, the site of Friday’s meeting, showing how these improvement projects will or may look on the campus. These also included a statue of the university’s athletics mascot Racer One in front of the Curris Center, plans for Woods Park, named for the university’s longest-serving president Dr. Ralph Woods, as well as a proposed enhancement of the Chestnut Street pedestrian bridge.
