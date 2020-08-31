MURRAY — The words of Murray State Regent Lisa Rudolph Friday were probably the perfect summation for how the rest of the board is feeling these days about a subject that was quite scary a few short years ago — enrollment.
The head of the board’s Enrollment Management and Student Success Committee, she and former Chair Susan Guess spearheaded an effort to revamp the university’s numbers that began in 2018.
“I have chaired this committee since I have been on this board and it’s getting more and more fun,” Rudolph said before Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Don Robertson talked about the numbers received so far for the fall 2020 semester.
Murray State’s incoming freshman class totals 1,481 students, a 4.2% increase from 2019. This is after the university had a 9% drop in the number of incoming freshmen in 2017, triggering an extensive, campus-wide plan to reverse that trend that included the resumption of a high school visitation program, Road Scholars, as well as the incorporation of the Racer Roadshow, which brings administration and athletics personalities to select communities in the region to promote the university.
Much of that was concentrated on the areas closest to Murray, the 18 westernmost counties of Kentucky. Robertson said it is clear that those efforts are working.
“You look at our 18-county focus area and we’re up 11.6%, our transfers from those areas are up 6.9% and our total graduates are up 5%. So we are focusing on and doing very well in those 18 counties, which certainly continues to be a focus area for us,” Robertson said.
Murray State is also doing well with underrepresented, minority students with a 6.5% increase in that category from last year. The university is also strong in keeping students, with a retention rate of 79%.
“We had an outstanding summer semester, Our total head count was up 9.5% and we were up in every category across the board. The fact we were able to do that with everything we’ve been going through (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), makes that even more phenomenal, “ Robertson said, adding that the regional campuses of the Murray State system are also performing well. “Every campus has had a positive increase at this time.”
“It takes everyone at this institution for it to be successful and, outside of teaching and learning, (enrollment) is the most important thing we’re doing here,” said Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson, who was the head of the Murray State University Foundation when the enrollment campaign was launched. In March 2019, he was named permanent president after taking that position on an interim basis on August 2018, which was when that quest had moved into high gear.
“Seventy-one percent of our budget is controlled by enrollment and that number is not going to get any smaller and it’s just going to get bigger. The results speak for themselves and I want to thank everybody who is involved. And we’re going to have to get more creative.
“This fall is going to be tough as we recruit for 2021.”
Jackson also said that the university may look to extend its reach beyond the 18 westernmost counties of Kentucky. He said there will be increasing attention on the 10 counties immediately outside of that area, which includes Owensboro and Bowling Green, where another public university, Western Kentucky University, resides.
“Every student has a number and we know which ones are more apt to come here,” he said, “As my father used to say, ‘Let’s fish where the fish are.’”
Friday also marked a historic day at Murray State. The Institute of Engineering within the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology had its name changed, to the School of Engineering.
“Establishing a School of Engineering is a very exciting time for Murray State University,” said School of Engineering Chair Dr. Danny Claiborne in a news release. “He had chaired the Institute previously and is keeping his position at the School. “While Murray State has been involved in engineering and engineering technology for over 50 years, it is an opportunity to be recognized as a strong and influential engineering entity. Becoming a School of Engineering establishes a prestigious and influential organizational structure offering educational opportunities in a variety of engineering and engineering technology programs for the region.
“The School of Engineering will continue to respond to corporate needs and graduate school demands as we place engineering as a top priority in response to statewide initiatives. We are grateful to the university for recognizing the involvement that the School of Engineering has had on economic development and engineering education, and for providing strong engineering pathways for students throughout the region.”
“The Institute of Engineering is the largest, fastest-growing unit within the Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology,” said Jones College Dean Dr. Claire Fuller in the release. “Their graduation and job placement rates are outstanding. Changing the name to the School of Engineering better reflects their mission of teaching excellence as well as their focus on industry and community relationships and scholarly achievements.”
Jackson said he communicated with Jones, a renowned scientist who resides in Louisiana, late Thursday night.
“I had the opportunity to email with Jesse and I know that he watches and listens to activity within the college very closely and he is very proud of his college and he said that he is very excited about the direction it is going, from what he has learned and understands,” Jackson said during the meeting, “He said that he looks forward to continuing to be supportive and really appreciates all that is going on in the Jones College.”
Regents also approved a project Friday that will result in a new boiler at the campus’ Curris Center. Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley said this is an emergency matter that will cost about $622,000.
During Thursday’s Regents retreat, which always is set for a day before the first full board meeting of a new campus year, Dudley also reported on a new building that was established near Winslow Dining Hall. She said the building was designed to create more dining space because Winslow is limited in that area due to the pandemic.
“We started to be concerned about social distancing in the dining facilities because everybody goes to lunch at about the same time. The problem is you can’t hold 400 people right now as usual,” Dudley said. “We were then made aware of this modular type of building and we needed something that was sizable, able to hold 150 students socially distanced. We had no time to bid that under a state contract, so it was done by an emergency order.
“We went out and negotiated a contact with a company from Kentucky and they came down within a week. They got a building permit, plus you have to have the area inspected because this was going to be considered a permanent structure.”
All of this happened two weeks before students began moving into their residential colleges on campus. She said it took about 48 hours for the building to be constructed, the materials having arrived on two semi trucks. It was completed during move-in week.
“It was quite a feat to get it here,” she said, adding that the building, which resides just north of Winslow, will serve students the rest of the semester.
