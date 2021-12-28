MURRAY – The news that anti-apartheid activist Desmond Tutu died Sunday at the age of 90 left many in the Murray State University community reflecting on the time he visited campus almost 12 years ago.
An Anglican bishop, Tutu rose to prominence on the world stage in 1978 when he became the secretary-general for the South African Council of Churches. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his role in fighting the system of apartheid in his country and continued speaking on human rights issues late in life.
“On Feb. 22, 2010, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, one of the most significant world figures of the past century, spoke at Murray State University in our Presidential Lecture Series,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said in an email Monday. “Archbishop Tutu was a Nobel Laureate and world-renowned human rights activist and was best known for his opposition to apartheid in South Africa.
“I remember that the location of the event had to be moved from Lovett Auditorium to the Regional Special Events Center (now CFSB Center) due to the amount of local, regional and statewide interest. As soon as Archbishop Tutu was announced as the 2010 Presidential Lecturer, great interest from our campus community, school groups, alumni and friends was expressed. The flyer promoting his arrival at Murray State University included a quote from Archbishop Tutu, ‘My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together.’
“Archbishop Tutu was one of our most influential and meaningful speakers in our 100-year history and one of the great moral leaders of the past century and he will forever be a part of our university’s distinguished history.”
Before his speech, Tutu was introduced by then-President Dr. Randy Dunn and Kara Mantooth Bartlett, who was Murray State’s Student Government Association president at the time. Bartlett – an Owensboro native now living in Nashville, Tennessee with her husband, Jordan – said Monday that the news of Tutu’s death caused her to look back and feel fortunate to have met him and to have spent several hours with him.
“It’s not something I necessarily think about often, but reading all the stories (took me back to that time),” Bartlett said. “Obviously, we know he was an amazing man, but you couldn’t scroll through anything on social media (Sunday) without seeing something pop up about him. Hearing about everything he accomplished, (it’s amazing) knowing that for one day several years ago, I got to hang out with him and had the opportunity to introduce him.”
Bartlett said she is pretty tall to begin with, so she remembers feeling especially tall standing next to Tutu’s 5-foot-4-inch frame. She said he left the impression of a man who enjoyed life and engaging with everyone he met.
“One thing I remember is that he was just so joyful,” Bartlett said. “He seemed so happy and joyful and so attentive. I had the opportunity to spend some time with him before he spoke and right before he left, and he was just very attentive and made you feel like he was really listening to everything you said.”
Bartlett said Tutu made a point to address everyone to whom he spoke by name, and it was surreal hearing him say “Kara” again and again. She laughed remembering something flattering he said to her while talking with Dunn and her.
“He said, ‘Kara, are you going to be president some day?’” Bartlett said. “I said, ‘President of Murray (State)? Gosh, I don’t know.’ He said, ‘That … or the United States.’ Heck, no, I’m not, but it was really cool that he even said that! (I thought) ‘Oh, my gosh, he thinks I could do that. Wow!’ So him taking the time to spend with us and being so in the moment was just really neat.”
Dr. Brian Clardy, an associate professor of history and coordinator of religious studies at Murray State, said he didn’t get to meet Tutu, but he, associate English professor Tim Johns and history professor Dr. David Pizzo were asked to speak about Tutu on a campus TV show in advance of the lecture. “Roundabout U” was a show produced by Murray State Digital Media Services for several years, and Clardy said the three of them were interviewed on the show about Tutu’s life and the South African apartheid struggle.
“We did those and those were very exciting, but I just remember getting there that afternoon (of Tutu’s visit), and the air was electric when Bishop Tutu spoke,” Clardy said.
Clardy said he will always remember Tutu describing his work on South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission and talking about an officer who confessed to murdering a black man and later throwing a barbecue and drinking beer.
“He talked about the casual nature of how these officers had murdered this person, and I was very struck by that,” Clardy said. “And then when he got to the inspirational part of his speech, he said, ‘We must dream the dreams of God.’ And I literally almost leaped out of my seat. I had never thought of it that way before – the fact that the Almighty has dreams and that we have to think with a divine viewpoint. When Bishop Tutu said that, that changed the whole trajectory of my thinking.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.