MURRAY – As classes start today, Murray State University continues moving forward with an expanded lighting project at the Science Complex on 16th Street to enhance visibility and student safety.
Murray State Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood said contractors have been working on the project for several weeks to install multiple new light poles on the Science Complex lawn, which is known as the Great Lawn. He said the project was on the five-year plan Facilities Management presented to the Murray State Board of Regents in 2020. The lighting improvement plans came along with the decision to contract with SSC Services for Education for a variety of jobs, including landscaping, lawn care, special event preparation and others.
“When we hired SSC for our grounds custodial contract, that contract brought in a capital investment with it, and we created a five-year exterior lighting improvement plan using part of those funds,” Youngblood said. “We did some parking lot light upgrades behind Alexander Hall, and we’ve done lighting upgrades on University Drive.
“We did some LED upgrades at the historic Quad, and we’ve done some new lighting around the roundabout area over between the housing complex and Stewart Stadium. We added a few new light poles there, and now we’re doing this Great Lawn work in front of the Science Complex.”
Angela Lampe, associate director of facilities design and construction, said the project was a late bid and – as is the case with many post-COVID construction projects – it got started a little later than originally planned. However, she said the sidewalks are expected to open to foot traffic on Wednesday, and the light poles are set to ship next month. If everything goes according to plan, Facilities Management is hoping to have the project completed sometime in October, she said.
“This project was started in an effort to increase safety and light levels in the area and to make the light color temperature cohesive, since the older lighting on Alexander was more of a yellow color temperature and the newer Engineering & Physics lighting was more of a brighter white light,” Lampe said. “The engineering consultants started the design work on this project in April of 2022 with the anticipation of it being completed this summer. There are 18 new poles that are being added along with some additional wall mounted lighting at Alexander Hall. Sidewalks will be open again by Wednesday of this week and we hope light poles will arrive mid-September.”
