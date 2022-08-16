MURRAY – As classes start today, Murray State University continues moving forward with an expanded lighting project at the Science Complex on 16th Street to enhance visibility and student safety.

Murray State Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood said contractors have been working on the project for several weeks to install multiple new light poles on the Science Complex lawn, which is known as the Great Lawn. He said the project was on the five-year plan Facilities Management presented to the Murray State Board of Regents in 2020. The lighting improvement plans came along with the decision to contract with SSC Services for Education for a variety of jobs, including landscaping, lawn care, special event preparation and others.