MURRAY – While the NCAA has long had strict rules about compensating student-athletes, Murray State University’s director of athletics said new state legislation signed into law Wednesday addresses some of the indirect, additional costs of attending college.
During a signing ceremony, Gov. Andy Beshear said Senate Bill 6 allows student-athletes in Kentucky to receive fair compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness. A news release from the Governor’s Office said that after consulting with lawmakers and universities last June, Beshear was the first governor to sign an executive order immediately allowing students to receive such compensation after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA and its rules limiting educational benefits for college players as part of their scholarships. Senate Bill 6 codifies the order into state law, Beshear said.
“Today we are once again showing some of that Team Kentucky spirit by working together – universities as well as leadership of both parties – to help our world-class student-athletes in Kentucky,” Beshear said after signing the bill in the statehouse Rotunda. “The Commonwealth of Kentucky will continue to recruit top athletes, and when student-athletes choose to come here to win titles and enjoy our outstanding collegiate environment, they know they have the same rights and opportunities as those in other states. We all agree, for any athlete, their name, image and likeness is their own and no one else’s.”
University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari was among the coaches and university representatives from around the state who were at the ceremony, saying, “Our state legislature passed the NIL bill as a bipartisan bill in our state, and it was nearly unanimous, which shows just how important this is for our student-athletes and our universities. I think people are going to read this bill from around the country and use it as model legislation the same way they did our executive order. This is exactly what we needed, and I am so proud of our state and appreciative of our legislature, the governor and all of our leaders.”
“I would echo the sentiments of the head coaches that are quoted in the press release that was sent out,” Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said during a telephone interview Wednesday afternoon. “It gives our young people an opportunity to do something that they’ve never had the ability to do before, and I certainly think it’s a positive step forward.”
Before coming to Murray State in 2019, Saal worked for 12 years at UK’s athletics department. Being a former student-athlete himself, he can relate to students currently trying to get through school while balancing sports and college expenses. According to his official bio, Saal began as a swimming and diving student-athlete at the University of Arkansas in 1995 before the program was discontinued and he transferred to continue competing at Texas Christian University.
“I think young people, and I was one of them, come from all different walks of life into college and college athletics,” Saal said. “To give some perspective, we have 330 student-athletes at Murray State University, and 40% of those are first-generation college students. So those 120 who are first-generation college students, about 100 of them – 80% of them – are on athletics aid and/or federal Pell assistance. So we serve student-athletes where a good segment of them are doing something that has never been done before in their family, No. 1, and No. 2, couldn’t do it otherwise without (either) federal assistance or athletics aid.
“We don’t want to paint everybody with a general, broad brush, but I would tell you that any assistance is helpful. Several years ago, the NCAA allowed institutions to pay student-athletes’ cost of attendance, which is the gap between the major elements – room, board, books, tuition, fees – and then what it actually costs to go to school there, which is incidentals and entertainment and those sorts of things. So institutions have the ability to pay cost of attendance over the course of a year to put some dollars in student-athletes’ pockets, and the Name, Image and Likeness (bill) is another step in that direction, albeit slightly different in that the students manage their own name, image and likeness for profit should they so choose.”
“If you want to sign an autograph and get paid for it, you can do it under this bill,” said Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville), who sponsored the bill. “Or if an NCAA video game is going to feature you or your image on it, they would be permitted to give you some kind of royalty or payment for that.”
“As Coach Calipari said in his committee testimony, SB 6 is model legislation that other states or even the U.S. Congress should take an interest in,” said Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville), who also sponsored the bill. “SB 6 provides flexibility to allow our universities and our collegiate student-athletes to take full advantage of their NIL.”
The NCAA Board of Governors has preliminarily approved changes to their eligibility rules that would allow such compensation, and the U.S. Congress has held hearings on creating a national standard for compensation. However, Beshear said that until that happens, Kentucky colleges and universities would have faced a competitive disadvantage without the executive order and SB 6.
