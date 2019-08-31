FRANKFORT — Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed a Murray State University faculty member to the Kentucky Native-American Heritage Commission.

According to an announcement from the Governor’s Office, Marcie L. Venter of Murray is an assistant professor. She will represent institutions for higher learning and serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2023.

The Native-American Heritage Commission promotes awareness of significant Native-American influence within the historical and cultural experiences of Kentucky and also educates and communicates the rich diversity and heritage of Native-Americans in the state, a news release said. The Commission leads and assists individuals, organizations and communities in understanding the needs and concerns of Kentucky’s Native-American population and advocates Native-American participation within the Commonwealth, it said.

Bevin also appointed

Helen L. Danser of Tyner, Anne L. Wood of Lexington and Susan Mullins of Berea. Danser, a pharmacist, was appointed as commission chair and will represent the public at-large until Sept. 2, 2019. Wood, a teacher and librarian, will represent the public at-large until Sept. 1, 2023, and Mullins is an artisan who will represent the arts communities through Sept. 1, 2023.  

 

