MURRAY – The Murray Shakespeare Festival was the last major event held on Murray State University’s campus before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. Three years later, the festival is finally back with multiple activities, including professional performances of one of the Bard’s most famous works.
“The last Murray Shakespeare Festival we had was in March 2020,” said festival chair Rusty Jones, who teaches Shakespeare and is also the chair of the MSU Department of English. “We got our last performance in, and the whole world was shut down five days later. So we haven't had a festival since right before the pandemic hit.”
Since the COVID vaccines were only starting to become widely available to the public in February 2021, Jones said there was still no safe way to host the festival that year. Infection rates were considerably better by March 2022, but most public schools in the area were still not allowing field trips at that point. Since a big part of the festival is presenting performances to students from schools all around western Kentucky, Jones said it still didn’t make sense to hold the festival at that time.
“By the time we got to 2022, everybody was sort of ‘half back,’” Jones said. “Some of the schools were still doing Zoom (classes), some were back to full in-person, and yet, the principals and the school districts weren't necessarily allowing them to travel and to congregate in large groups. They were doing everything in-house rather than going out to experience things, so 2022 wasn't a whole lot better. We didn't really start to feel like we would be able to attract people back to Murray State University for an event like this until we hit the holidays of 2022. By then, we thought, ‘OK, I think maybe we can do this.’”
With three years on hiatus, 2023 marks not just a return for the festival, but essentially a reboot. Underclassmen at Murray State will have never experienced it before, and it will also be completely new to most high school students in the region. Jones said he and other faculty involved with the festival planning are excited to welcome back Kentucky Shakespeare, a Louisville-based troupe of professional Shakespearean actors. There will be daytime performances of “Hamlet” at Lovett Auditorium at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, and Thursday, March 9, and one at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10. The morning shows are designed for the middle and high school field trips, but there is plenty of seating in the newly renovated Lovett Auditorium, so MSU faculty, staff and students and the general public are welcome as well.
“They have their own home theater in Louisville and they do a lot of touring around that area and in the eastern part of the state,” Jones said. “Murray State represents the opening of their spring traveling tour. In this case, they're doing ‘Hamlet,’ and we are the first stop on their tour, so they’re coming way out west to start with us before they start heading east.”
When people think of “Hamlet,” they likely think of it as being epic in length, but this version will be pared down to its essentials, Jones said. He said Kentucky Shakespeare will perform a 90-minute play with no intermission.
“It's going to be interesting to see what they leave in and what they cut and what the tightness of the performance is going to bring to the experience of ‘Hamlet,’” Jones said. “I’m really looking forward to that, and I think for a lot of students, it's going to be a good thing too. They're coming from all over the region and this will be the experience of the real ‘Hamlet,’ but also a kind of performance-based condensed version, so I think it'll make it more accessible for them.”
In addition to the performances, there will be several related campus activities, all of which are free and open to the public. On Thursday afternoon, panelists Michael Bordieri, D. Gage Jordan and Angie Trzepacz will participate in a discussion called “Hamlet and the Best Methods for Coping with Grief.”
“We're really hoping that people in the community will come out and participate in this seminar and talk about experiences they've had with grief and loss and depression, just like Hamlet does in the play,” Jones said. “We've got two faculty members from the psychology department and Angie Trzepacz from counseling services to offer their insights into coping skills when you dealing with issues of grief or loss or depression.
“Then (Thursday evening) we’ve got an acting workshop at the Playhouse in the Park Annex, and that's going to be “Hip-hop Shakespeare.” It should be exciting and fun, and it’s just a chance to have folks in the community that are interested in acting, Shakespeare and music get together with the professional actors from Kentucky Shakespeare and enjoy a free workshop with them.”
On Friday, Jones said there will be a student-led discussion panel, which he is excited about because students have never led one of the events before.
“We’ve got four students talking about everything from Ophelia’s flowers to toxic masculinity to matters of Hamlet being an admirable character or not,” Jones said. “The last topic, which I think could be quite interesting, is whether modern media versions of ‘Hamlet’ are helpful for young people or not when they're trying to get an understanding of Shakespeare. The students will be looking at ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘The Lion King’ and thinking about whether they are helpful or hurtful when introducing young people to Shakespeare. (For example) with ‘Lion King,’ you get sort of the basic structure of ‘Hamlet’ for the most part, but then it becomes something quite different. It stops being revenge tragedy and it starts to be something much more like a kind of typical hero's journey.”
The full festival schedule is as follows:
• Psychology panel: “Hamlet and the Best Methods for Coping with Grief” – 4-5 p.m Thursday, March 9, in the Waterfield Library Gallery
• Acting workshop for ages 12 and up: “Hip Hop Shakespeare,” presented by Kentucky Shakespeare's Traveling Company – 5-6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Playhouse in the Park Annex, 907 Arcadia Circle
• Student-led discussion panel – Friday, March 10, 3-4 p.m., Waterfield Library Gallery
• Kentucky Shakespeare presents “Hamlet” at Lovett Auditorium – 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8; 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9; and 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 9; 10 a.m. Lovett Auditorium Friday, March 10
