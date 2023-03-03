MURRAY – The Murray Shakespeare Festival was the last major event held on Murray State University’s campus before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. Three years later, the festival is finally back with multiple activities, including professional performances of one of the Bard’s most famous works.

“The last Murray Shakespeare Festival we had was in March 2020,” said festival chair Rusty Jones, who teaches Shakespeare and is also the chair of the MSU Department of English. “We got our last performance in, and the whole world was shut down five days later. So we haven't had a festival since right before the pandemic hit.”