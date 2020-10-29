MURRAY – The Murray Police Department has charged a Murray State University student with first-degree rape after a woman told an officer she was sexually assaulted while unconscious.
According to a criminal complaint filed with the Calloway District Court, Officer Justin Swope was called to the MPD station on Oct. 23 to meet with the victim. She had already given a statement to another officer about a sexual assault that allegedly had occurred the morning of Oct. 22. Swope said in the complaint that he asked the victim if she would be willing to go to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room to undergo an examination and to have a rape kit completed. She agreed and got a ride to the ER, the complaint said.
The victim told Swope she had been at a party the night of Oct. 21 with friends and that Matthew Preston Kirk, 24, of Collinsville, Oklahoma, was there. She said the group had been drinking alcohol and playing games into the early morning hours until she passed out. The victim said she woke to find Kirk sexually assaulting her and that she was not able to stop him and “passed back out.” The victim told Swope she had not consented to sex and that the act was performed while she was unconscious, the complaint said.
Swope said in the complaint that he reached Kirk over the phone and that Kirk was very upset, “crying, apologizing for what happened, explaining he hated himself for what he did.” Swope asked him to come to the police station for an interview, and Kirk continued to sounded “extremely upset.” After a friend said they were worried Kirk might harm himself, Swope said he contacted Murray State Police to check on Kirk’s welfare. After the Murray State officer located Kirk in his dorm room, he agreed to be transported to the MPD station for an interview.
Swope said Kirk was read a Miranda Warning and that he signed a Miranda Waiver before the interview at the station. Kirk gave his account of the evening and originally denied any sexual contact with the victim, “stating he was too drunk to remember,” the complaint said. However, Swope wrote in the complaint that Kirk eventually began telling him details about the alleged sexual encounter.
According to the complaint, Swope asked Kirk why he was so emotional about the evening, and Kirk allegedly told him he “despised these sorts of people and the people who do this,” later clarifying he meant, “People who take advantage of other people, when they are unconscious.” Swope wrote that Kirk admitted the victim was unconscious during the encounter and that “what he did was wrong,” adding that “he was getting what he deserved and wished (the victim) could forgive him.”
MPD charged Kirk with first-degree rape shortly before 9 p.m. Oct. 23, and he was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Shawn Touney, Murray State’s executive director of marketing and communication, confirmed that Kirk is currently enrolled at the university. He said the incident was reported to have happened off campus.
Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
