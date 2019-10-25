MURRAY — Students in Dr. Kelly Rogers’ Giving, Philanthropy & Grants class from Murray State University got the opportunity to see the fruits of a class endeavor that has been available in recent years.
Each year, through the Giving Back Endowment from the university, students in the class have selected a local nonprofit organization to benefit from a grant in the amount of roughly $3,000. Last December, the class awarded a $3,500 grant to The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center to help them fund a program that would install a digital participation tracking system.
Thursday, students who are currently in the course and mulling the next recipient of the grant, got the chance to see how the previous year’s grant benefited the center. Rogers said the class was a great opportunity for students who will one day be working with nonprofits to both gain experience in the grant-writing process while benefitting the local community at the same time.
“This will be the fourth year this class is distributing grants,” Rogers said. “The applications are due this Friday, and as of today, we have seven applications. I expect we will get a couple more, and these students will have their work cut out for them.”
Rogers said the course is two-fold, and introduces students to the grant writing process and the various machinations that entails.
“They could end up working for a foundation, such as the foundation at the hospital,” Rogers said. “Or, the experience will help them to submit grants. They are developing a review for proposal, they are reviewing the grants, they are doing site visits; it gives them a behind-the-scenes look at how to write grant applications, which is what a majority of them will be doing.”
The benefit to the community is a bonus.
“This is the best class ever from my point of view,” he said. “They learn the material and they do a service project that actually has money; there is $3,000 behind this. And the community benefits from it, so that is service learning, and with our program, that is what we are doing.”
Mark McLemore, executive director for the senior center, took the students on a tour of the facility and introduced them to how the grant benefited the seniors they serve.
“Up until the last couple of months, every meal that was delivered throughout the community was delivered by a volunteer, and all of the documentation was through Excel spreadsheets and everything had to be done manually,” McLemore said. “It was not a very good way of tracking or doing anything, and there are always better ways of doing things if you can find the resources to do it.”
This is where the grant from the class came into play, helping the center lay the initial foundation that helped provide every senior passing through the center a card they could use to sign in, and let the staff know what activities they were taking part in for the day.
“We applied for the grant to help automate our meals on wheels delivery program,” he said. “And out of that came a system that, right now, nobody else in the country is doing. The grant that we received paid for four tablets that interfaces with a company and the entity we get our funding from.”
McLemore said that company also provides a system that helps to automate senior centers.
“There is an electronic kiosk that every senior who comes through here will use,” he said. “There is a menu of what items they will be doing. Those items immediately get populated into the database and we can keep track of what everyone is doing.”
McLemore said the automation of the entire center required an additional $5,000, which the center received through a serendipitous, anonymous donation. The system helps track how many visitors to the center will be eating, and helps the staff better prepare meals.
It also take feedback from seniors visiting the center and tracks activities they are engaged in. The metrics provided by the system both helps staff accommodate seniors, in addition to providing the center with valuable metrics.
“None of this could have happened without last year’s grant,” McLemore said. “What you are doing is going to make a difference. I am sure it has with other organizations that have received funds in the past.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.