MURRAY – You pretty much know what you’re going to get when you sit down to watch a movie titled “Grief.”
However, the writers and directors of a short film that will screen at Murray State University’s Curris Center Theater on Saturday said their passion project is not unrelentingly bleak, and they hope audiences will identify with the characters and have a positive emotional experience. The movie, which is about half an hour in length, will have its premiere in the campus theater at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The co-writers and co-directors of “Grief” are Zackary Claggett, a television production major from Caruthersville, Missouri, and Zacharie Lamb, a vocal performance major from Mayfield. Claggett said that although he is submitting the film for his capstone class, he would have made it even if he weren’t using it for class. It was shot mostly on Murray State’s campus, with a few other off-campus locations featured as well.
“Our main character, Jason, meets the love of his life within his first semester of college, and you see that relationship develop throughout the beginning of the film,” Lamb said. “Eventually, Jason is separated from Elizabeth, the female lead, due to a tragic car accident, so the rest of the film is him going through the process of grieving and going through the more recognized five stages of grief.
“But through talking with actual health care professionals when doing the research on this film, it came to our understanding that with the stages of grief that a lot of people know – denial, anger, bargaining, depression, acceptance – those five stages don’t actually line up with the the average grieving process. The average grieving process is very different for any person, and you can move to a new stage, you can move back to an old stage, and it’s not just one fluid (process).”
Zackary Claggett conceived the story for the film on his own and later asked Lamb to revise the script with him. He said he had originally planned to write about a breakup instead of a death, but his own grieving experience made him decide to go deeper. Claggett said his father died when he was 10 years old, and because he was so young at the time, he felt like he didn’t fully start to process his feelings about it until the 2021 spring semester when he was still a freshman.
“I was coming into college and realizing that I didn’t have my dad to talk with about a lot of things,” Claggett said. “It kind of hit me and I realized how hard it was going to be, so dealing with that was what really helped me create the script.”
Claggett said he met Lamb through Murray State’s TV Club and they made a science fiction film for the club’s film festival. After Claggett finished the first draft of the script last October, he asked Lamb if he would help rewrite it because he thought Lamb was a better writer than he is.
“He’s really good at writing scripts, so I was going to hand the script to him and see if he could tweak it a little bit,” Claggett said. “He practically had the exact same concept and he just made it way better than what I had written. I would say I’m not good at writing; my skill sets are more editing and cinematography.”
After casting the film and having a table read, they scouted locations and began shooting the film at the end of March when they got back from spring break. They shot the whole movie throughout April, mostly during the weekends so it wouldn’t conflict with anyone’s classes.
Hopkinsville native Dustin Wilcox – a journalism major who works part-time with Lamb at Murray State’s public radio station, WKMS, – is friends with both Lamb and Claggett, and he was one of several people in the TV Club who became aware of the production and wanted to join the film crew. In addition to helping operate sound on many of the shooting days, he shot behind-the-scenes footage to put together a making-of a featurette and a blooper reel to play during the end credits. Although many might be surprised to see funny mistakes play at the end of a relatively serious short film, he expects it will lighten the mood a bit and get some laughs. Wilcox said there are also plans to air the film on MSU TV-11 on May 10, but the details are still being ironed out.
Claggett said he and Lamb are expecting a fairly large crowd on Saturday. Although it is being shown to his capstone class first, they are very excited to see the audience’s response at the screening, which is open to any member of the public who wishes to attend. Lamb said he hopes the film will allow viewers to experience the protagonist’s point of view and empathize with others who might be going through something similar. That was one reason why he and Claggett thought it was important to include scenes of therapy sessions in the film.
“That’s supposed to be another reminder that it is OK to talk about these things,” Lamb said. “We don’t have to just (curl up) in a ball and hide under the covers. It is perfectly natural to cry in front of people, it is perfectly natural be vulnerable in a safe environment with someone that you trust. ‘Grief’ is really supposed to humanize the process of grief to where it’s not weird and it’s not taboo to talk about. It’s a very natural process that we can all respect and understand, and hopefully, that helps people interact with it more efficiently in their own lives.”
