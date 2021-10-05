MURRAY – Fresh off the completion of its last big project – an education building with computers and an area where kids can do homework – the Main Street Youth Center has moved on to its next goal of raising money for a gymnasium.
Located at 513 S. Fourth St., MSYC is a faith-based, non-denominational ministry in Calloway County that provides a drug-free, supervised environment for youth to gather after school.The education building, which was dedicated to the late Jeanine Dempsey, was in the works for more than 15 years, and while MSYC Executive Director and co-founder David Hudspeth doesn’t know how long it will take to raise the money, fundraising efforts are already up and running for a gym the organization plans to build on the land behind the main MSYC building.
The organization didn’t have to buy new land for the upcoming project since the plot of land came with the original piece of land donated, Hudspeth said. A house used to be located there, but MSYC had it demolished a few years ago. He said the plot is about 120-by-175 feet, so there should he plenty of room to build a gym measuring around a 60-by-100 feet or 70-by-100 feet. Hudspeth said the organization already has a fund started because of a few thousand dollars donated by the late Annie Nance, who died in December 2019. Of course, there is a long way left to go.
“We’ve been blessed that the Annie Nance estate left us close to $15,000 to go toward the gym,” Hudspeth said. “Since then, a few more thousand dollars have come in, totaling altogether a little more than $20,000. We weren’t even planning on starting this (fundraising campaign) right now, but since this money started to come, we thought, ‘Let’s go ahead and get it going.’ You don’t want to just hold onto money, so we decided to go ahead and step out and start doing this. It will take about $720,000, and if we do things a little bit differently (from the current plan), we may be able to take off $50,000 of that, but I don’t want to do that yet until I talk to the contractor and see what’s going to be the best option we have.”
Hudspeth said that although he wasn’t originally planning on fundraising for the gym this soon, he said he hopes the MSYC can build on the success it had with opening the education building recently. While the total in the account so far is about 2.78% of the fundraising goal, Hudspeth said he has faith that MSYC will meet that goal eventually because of the caring the community has demonstrated in the past and continues to show.
“We’ve been very blessed that God has given us favor with this community,” he said. “I’m a true believer that when you do what God calls you to do, he blesses others. This community has been obedient to donate and to give a gift of love to this center, and these kids are being blessed from that.
“We know this will happen. We just know that we will have to have a lot of patience. Any time you do anything good, it takes patience. You don’t want something to just jump up and not work. You want to be able to have enough patience to say, ‘This is what we want to do.’ Because over the years, I’ve been blessed. I’ve been doing this (for a long time). I started out at a church in Dallas in 1982 helping boys and girls out. So I feel like I have another 10 to 20 more good, solid years (leading the organization).”
The MSYC started around 1986 in its original location on North Fourth Street in a building now owned by Murray Electric System, Hudspeth said. It was incorporated in 1987.
“When we started to do (large projects) like this, people always said, ‘How can you do that on donations only?’” he said. “I said, ‘Easy. How do churches operate?’ So we’re reaching out to our donors and our friends to talk to their friends and say, ‘You know what? You support the youth center, so jump on board and let’s do this together.’”
The MSYC itself has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and only recently reopened its doors with the start of the new school year. Hudspeth said it has been good to see kids coming back, and although the MSYC has an outdoor basketball court, the organization’s leaders believe a gym is needed to serve young people year-round. Right now, the weather is perfect for playing basketball and other sports outside, but that isn’t always the case.
“When we were growing up, we didn’t have to have a gym,” Hudspeth said. “We didn’t sit around the house playing video games and stuff. We got outside and it didn’t matter whether it was raining, cold, whatever. These kids these days, they want to sit around the house all the time and play games, so we want to be able to get them outside as much as possible. But when it’s 95-plus, not too many kids are going to want to play outside. And then when it’s raining, you can’t go outside and play. When it’s thundering and lightning, you can’t go outside and play.
“I remember one winter, we had some kids that were outside playing and it was cold, snowing and sleeting. I said, ‘It’s cold and nasty outside.’ They said, ‘We’re going to go out and play anyway. We’re going to go play basketball.’ They go out and about 15 minutes later, they come in shivering saying, ‘Mr. David, Mr. David, it’s cold out there!’ I said, ‘Yeah! I told you that before!’
“So again, it’s not only (because of the cold), it’s safety. … Thunder and lightning is worse than rain or snow because with lightning, you could get hit. If you have a place where they can go inside, it makes a whole world of difference because we open up more opportunities for them. We can have exercise classes and other things we can do for the kids. It opens up different things you can have, like the possibility of a movie night with the kids or an all-night campout. So the gym is one of the most important things that we’re going to do. I do have one more big project after this, but I’m not going to talk about that one yet!”
Although the timeframe for raising the necessary funds is anyone’s best guess, Hudspeth said he thinks the MSYC has served local children well over the last three decades, and he thinks the community understands that and will give generously.
“I’m a big believer that when you are a good steward, bigger things will come,” Hudspeth said. “And all God asks us to do is be good stewards. No, we are not perfect, but we serve the one that is perfect. … Again, I’m reaching out to all our donors to talk to their friends, and I always say, ‘Let your checkbook follow your heart.’”
