MURRAY - Main Street Youth Center continues to raise funds toward their main project of building a new gymnasium, slowly, but surely.
Located on 513 S. Fourth St., MSYC provides a drug-free, supervised environment for youth to gather during school Monday through Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. The center has been in existence for 15 years, and the education building, named after the late Jeanine Dempsey, was built in early August of last year. The next step continues as they raise funds for their current project - an indoor gymnasium located behind MSYC.
MSYC Executive Director David Hudspeth said their main goal was to raise funds for the youths’ meals. Approximately 50 unduplicated kids are signed up for after school activities with the youth center, with 20-30 kids per day who are going to need to be fed, which costs $5 per child, which totals $100 per day in funds they need to raise for the youth center daily. Hudspeth said they are going to trust in the Lord for these funds to come.
“We are just trusting that God would put it on people’s hearts that we have a need,” Hudspeth said. “He always says all things work for the good for those who love the Lord and call according to His purpose. We are going to trust Him, as we are all obedient to a God that calls on us and He is going to be faithful to our obedience.”
For the gym project, they have a possible donor that will match the funds, but they need to raise approximately $500,000, and Hudspeth is hoping they can raise enough funds to build the gymnasium sometime next year.
Hudspeth said they are looking to build a gymnasium that would be 50x100 ft. for the kids to enjoy during their time at the youth center.
“I am challenging everybody to start thinking about what you can give from the least to the greatest,” Hudspeth said. “Everything is going to add up and don’t think that your little amount won’t make a difference because it will make a difference.”
Hudspeth said a major retail corporation where they have previously held fundraisers made a corporate decision to no longer sponsor fundraisers of any kind on their property, at this time. So they will have to raise funds through donations directly to the youth center and through churches that can fit them into their budgets.
Donations may be made through a local church, dropping off checks or food goods at the youth center, or calling 270-753-8336 for more information. Checks may also be left in the mailbox attached to the MSYC Building.
