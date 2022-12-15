MYSC

Inside the Main Street Youth Center is an area for video games with a poster to remind the youth of the center’s purpose.

 Photo NOAH CRUM/for the Ledger

MURRAY - Main Street Youth Center continues to raise funds toward their main project of building a new gymnasium, slowly, but surely. 

Located on 513 S. Fourth St., MSYC provides a drug-free, supervised environment for youth to gather during school Monday through Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. The center has been in existence for 15 years, and the education building, named after the late Jeanine Dempsey, was built in early August of last year. The next step continues as they raise funds for their current project - an indoor gymnasium located behind MSYC. 