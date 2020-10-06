CALLOWAY COUNTY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Benton Police Department conducted multi-agency training last Thursday.
The Marshall County Special Response Team (SRT) trained at a couple of separate locations in Calloway County. The Marshall County SRT has members from both Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Benton Police Department.
“The Marshall County SRT is often called to adjacent counties, including Calloway, to assist with high risk situations,” said Benton Police Chief Stephen Sanderson.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said CCSO deputies observed parts of the training.
“Since my appointment as sheriff, I’ve made efforts to strengthen partnerships throughout the region,” Knight said Thursday. “This includes the type of training going on today. Many times, putting a face with a name, and the personal contacts made between deputies and officers, helps when high stress situations arise and we need to rely on help from adjoining counties.”
Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire said, “When Sheriff Knight contacted me about using locations in Calloway County for SRT training, it was a perfect opportunity to increase the multi-agency partnership as well as providing realistic training for the team.”
CCSO, as well as Marshall County SRT, have additional training days scheduled throughout the month of October.
