MURRAY – The Murray Police Department responded last Thursday to a three-vehicle collision with injuries.
According to a press release, MPD responded to the collision at approximately 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in front of Marshall’s at 701 N 12th St. The collision resulted in one injury, MPD said.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with Jacqueline Bell, 20, of Cadiz, who said she had been traveling southbound on 12th Street before making a left turn into the Marshall’s parking lot. While making the left turn, her vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Corey Reed, 35, of Dexter, MPD said. Reed told police he was northbound on 12th Street when a vehicle made a left turn in front of him, causing his vehicle to strike the turning vehicle in the passenger side.
After Reed’s vehicle struck Bell’s vehicle, Reed’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle driven by Linda Howes, 72, of Murray, MPD said. Howes told officers that she was also northbound on 12th Street when Bell turned left in front of Reed, causing Reed to strike Bell’s vehicle, thus causing her vehicle to strike Reed’s vehicle.
A passenger in Reed’s vehicle was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
