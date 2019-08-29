MURRAY — Murray Calloway Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning knows that finding a replacement company for the soon-to-close Briggs & Stratton plant in Murray is of top priority.
He would like to make this happen sooner rather than later, preferably before Briggs & Stratton vacates the sprawling facility that has been on the east side of Murray’s downtown area since 1985. That is set for fall 2020.
However, there is an even more immediate concern for Manning and others who are working on replacing the company. With layoffs for the more than 600 workers to actually start as early as Oct. 25 of this year, finding places for those employees to make soft landings has become a race against time, which is why the EDC and other agencies have been forming a plan.
“We’ve already had a meeting with the West Kentucky Workforce Board, as well as Josh Benton who is with the state workforce cabinet,” Manning said. “Josh is very well schooled in these matters and he understands who we are and what we need and what will come out of that.”
From that meeting came what Manning described as a rough draft of the plan. The only thing missing was the EDC’s written input.
“That came from (West Kentucky Workforce Board head) Sheila Clark and her staff with input from Josh, and we have a good resource to work with in that board,” he said. “What are we talking about here? First you have rapid-response funds to help set up local locations that can be staffed by people that can work with dislocated workers. It will do all kinds of things, from assessing skills to assisting people with resumé writing to referrals to actual jobs. And we’re not going to have any trouble locating funding to do what we need to do.
“Then you identify the needs of your resources. You establish a temporary on-site system and there’s a lot of stuff here to connect people to job opportunities. I also understand that Briggs is offering in-house services now and I’m proud of that. They’re offering everything from counseling on down the line because, if you’re one of these workers, it’s a big loss, a big part of your life.”
Local agencies are also arming themselves for the coming weeks and months. Manning said a meeting last week involved such agencies as the Murray-Calloway County Need Line and the family resource service centers of both Calloway County Schools and the Murray Independent School District to discuss how they can help the families of workers who will be losing their jobs.
“And I’m sure we’ll be meeting with other service providers in the community as well,” Manning said. “They’re going to be discussing what will be some of the most immediate needs, and I’m confident in these agencies, extremely confident in the resource centers and Need Line.”
Manning also said subjects that will be covered will be resumé-building skills, job referrals, along with opportunities for continuing education, as well as the one he finds most important right now, additional training.
“They might like to get into something like being an electrician or a plumber, skilled trade worker, welder,” he said. “Those training opportunities have to be available for these people and I think there’s going to be a significant amount of people who are going to make those kinds of decisions. There’s also always a demand for people with skills like that. I’d also expect a job fair sooner rather than later. There has been talk about internal job fairs at Briggs before Oct. 25, but I don’t want to wait that long. It needs to be very soon.”
Another step is also being taken, and it is starting today. A three-day seminar is being offered at the Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel on North 12th Street in Murray that will be hosted by McConnell Insurance and Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger about subjects like future income, 401(k) rollover options, health and life insurance options, as well as legal assistance and representation. The event is free.
However, Manning also has a message for these workers, in two parts. First, he said there are people out there who want their services. Second, that means they do not have to settle for a job of a lower level than they had at Briggs & Stratton.
“I’ve got people wearing us out by calling us and emailing us from other companies looking to hire the people from Briggs because they know the quality of the labor force there,” he said. “We’ve had communications with many companies, and that is heartening in a sense. These people being relocated, they don’t need to just jump to a terrible job. They don’t need to do that and they don’t need to panic because good companies want them.”
City of Murray Bob Rogers seconds that sentiment.
“Murray has a lot to offer and we’re obviously going to have a lot of qualified people from our workforce available … that isn’t true everywhere,” Rogers said, promoting the caliber of workers throughout the community.
“It’s certainly not the people of Calloway County’s fault,” added Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes. “They have a good work team (at Briggs & Stratton). Look at (plant manager) Greg Wyatt. I’ve known his family since he was a kid and he was a young man who worked his tail off and has done everything they asked him to do. They’ve got a very good production record down here and Greg led that team.
“I’m sure he’ll be offered other things, but this is home and I know he wants to stay here.”
Manning wants that too, but he said that with the abilities these workers possess, this is not a time to be meek. It is a time to be bold.
“Places want what we have. Now, I don’t want to see this entire labor force dispersed because I want to be able to recruit a good company in here so they can hire some of these folks,” he said. “But by the same token, I don’t want to deny anybody. If you have an opportunity to take a good job right now, take it. I don’t think anybody in western Kentucky, and maybe a lot farther out than that, has a better, more dedicated labor force than the one at Briggs, and I’ve seen a lot of them.
“It’s time to face this now. Change is uncomfortable and change requires a new mindset. But these people are very valuable and they need to know that.”
