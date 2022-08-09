Bus

In preparation for the 2022-23 school year which starts tomorrow, the Calloway County School District has been busy training its new bus drivers. Transportation Director Brian Collier got behind the wheel while Richard Burkeen went through some of the training exercises he has been going over with new drivers.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – While gas prices are nowhere near where they were on June 11 when the national average price for a gallon of gasoline topped $5 for the first time, they are still high enough to be a cause of concern for those tasked with getting hundreds of kids to and from school every day. Unfortunately, fuel costs are not the only issues with which school districts are grappling. In preparation for the 2022-23 school year, both city and county school districts have had to be creative in overcoming barriers to getting kids physically to school.

Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said that he met with Jay Bordeaux, the district’s transportation director, in June to begin preparing for the upcoming school year, which starts tomorrow.