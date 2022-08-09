MURRAY – While gas prices are nowhere near where they were on June 11 when the national average price for a gallon of gasoline topped $5 for the first time, they are still high enough to be a cause of concern for those tasked with getting hundreds of kids to and from school every day. Unfortunately, fuel costs are not the only issues with which school districts are grappling. In preparation for the 2022-23 school year, both city and county school districts have had to be creative in overcoming barriers to getting kids physically to school.
Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said that he met with Jay Bordeaux, the district’s transportation director, in June to begin preparing for the upcoming school year, which starts tomorrow.
“At that time, we started discussing the bus routes and what we could and could not cover with the current personnel that we have,” Samons said. “Our bus routes cover the district boundaries, and we have had a considerable increase in ridership within the district. Of course, there has been a substantial increase in transportation costs across the board, including fuel, personnel, parts, those types of things. We are always looking at efficiency. Like most public institutions, we always have unlimited demand for limited resources.”
The solution was to cut out-of-district bus routes. As of Monday, the transportation department is fully staffed with the nine full-time drivers – five for grades K-12 and four for preschool/Head Start – required to run the remaining routes.
“Any areas that will not be covered for ’22-23 are north of (Kentucky Hwy) 121 and west of Doran Road,” Samons said. “According to the information I was provided, that’s going to impact roughly 20 families or so. That’s out of a district of 1,700.”
Calloway County School District Transportation Director Brian Collier said that fuel costs are definitely a concern for his district. There are two fuel tanks at the CCSD bus garage – one 1,000-gallon tank for gas and one 10,000-gallon tank for diesel – and filling them is not cheap.
“That’s probably the biggest budget-eater that we have,” he said. “The last time we filled up it was every bit of $36,000. That was 7,500 gallons, and that lasted us – of course, it was summer – through June, July and this first part of August. Once the busses start running and having to fuel, it will probably be within a week or two that we’ll have to refuel. Once we’re on a school schedule, it’s every two to three weeks that we’re getting 7,500 gallons of fuel.”
Over the summer, the transportation department implemented a new software program called Easy Routing which has improved efficiency from both an administrative and a cost-saving standpoint. The program allowed Collier to clean up overlap with routes. It has helped get route and roster information to drivers.
“(Prior to this year), we would have our driver meetings and the school secretary had all the registration information and, not knowing the roads or the routes, would then say, ‘OK, Johnny lives on Robertson Road North, who’s that? Susie lives on Airport Road, who’s that?’ And we would literally go registration card by card and assign kids out that way,” Collier said. “So, this has streamlined that process a whole lot. We have been able to put this out in Excel file format and get it to drivers that way so that they have name, address, phone number, that kind of information. It also does the route map and gets it ready.”
The greatest obstacle Collier is currently facing is not having enough full-time and substitute bus drivers.
“We have had seven (bus drivers) get certified over the summer, and we have three that are in the pre-employment training process. We hope to have them done in the next two to three weeks, so that’s going to have us in a much better situation than we ended (last school) year,” he said. “As of now, with utilizing three preschool drivers before preschool starts on the 22nd, we have everything covered; and we are hoping that those three that are in the training phase will get processed and are driving by the time preschool rolls around. That is the gamble.”
Collier said if that gamble does not pan out, it will fall to him, other garage staff and part-time substitute drivers to cover routes.
“Part-time subs are limited because a lot of them have jobs other than with the school district that keep them from driving routes regularly,” he said. “In the worst-case scenario, we would have to look at consolidating and doing other things with routing.”
The closure of Outland Schoolhouse Road last year created significant issues for the CCSD transportation department. Fortunately, it was reopened over the summer.
“It affected three regular routes out at East, a special need route and a preschool route,” Collier said. “With having it back open, those five buses don’t have to reroute now. They can go back to what was their regular route area and routine.”
Collier noted that CCSD drivers have spent this week and last week to run their routes, time them and make contacts with families.
“Hopefully, we’ll have a better run of things this year than we did last year,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.