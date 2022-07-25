MURRAY – For nearly 70 years, the Kentucky Dance Institute has spread its love of folk dancing, and for nearly a third of its history, it has hosted summer dance camps Murray.
KDI’s summer folk dancing camp started last Sunday and wrapped up Friday night. Troy and Dawn Schwartz of Louisville are the directors of KDI, and Troy said the institute has been in operation since 1953. The camp has been hosted by Murray State University since 1999. Before then, it was at Morehead State University, but Troy said the changes Morehead made to its ballroom around that time didn’t suit the camp. The Curris Center Ballroom was just what they needed, so they’ve been here ever since.
“The campus has worked out really well because we need housing, and they provide that,” Schwartz said. “They’re used to doing summer camps and providing food, so that works out. But it’s hard to find a campus that has a large ballroom floor anymore.”
Schwartz said people have come from all around the U.S. and even other countries to attend the camp. Campers have come to Murray from Portland, Oregon, Seattle, New York, Japan, France and many other places. While KDI has a Facebook group and a website, most people usually find out about the camp through word of mouth.
“People come to learn about folk dancing, and even though most of them already know about folk dancing, there are tens of thousands of different dances from different cultures, so when you go to somewhere like this, there’s always new dances to learn,” Schwartz said. “But the main thing is that it’s a fun activity. This camp is specifically focused on families and making sure everybody has a good time. We’re not really focused on whether you get the exact pointing of your foot correct. We’ll teach you the correct moves, but our main focus is to make sure everyone has fun and that we’re very inclusive.
Around 93 people went to the camp this year, and Schwartz said about 15 of those had never been before. About half the campers have been doing it for more than 20 years, and the number of campers steadily increases about 10% each year, he said.
Ed Austin, a professor emeritus at Brigham Young University who retired in 2018, has been an instructor at the camp for about 10 years. He said he was introduced to it by another international folk dance teacher from another institution, and he said he enjoys teaching a broad range of dances from all over the world.
Another instructor, Brianna Larson, teaches a variety of dance styles, including folk dancing, for the theater department at Arkansas State University. She said she started coming to the camp in the ‘90s and came off and on until about 2010, but she has been connected to KDI for her entire life. In fact, it could be said that she quite literally would not exist if not for the camp.
“My parents met (at the camp) so I sort of come by it honestly,” Larson said. “They graduated high school in 1976, and they were in college, so it would have been in the late ‘70s. … I came as a camper for years and years and then I’ve had the privilege of being an instructor on staff for two different years.”
“That’s what’s unique about this camp,” Austin said. “A lot of the people who continue to come were introduced to it by their parents, and now they’re introducing it to their children. When you talk about a camp kind of being like a family, this is one that certainly fits that category.”
Stew Shacklette has been an instructor at the camp for even longer. He is now 92 years old, and he has been with KDI for more than 60 years, watching several generations cycle through the camp. His significant other, Kathy Ryan, said she has been coming to the camp for eight years.
Shacklette’s granddaughter, Brittney Francke, celebrated her 28th birthday at this year’s camp, and she has been coming since she was 10. As with so many other families at the camp, her five children were all with her last week running around and having a great time in the ballroom.
Louisville resident Biljana Monsky, 82, said she had immigrated to the U.S. from Serbia in 1956 and been coming to the camp since 1962. She said she also loved how multi-generational the camp is. Looking around the ballroom this week, one could spot many children of different ages and couples ranging from their 20s, 30s, 40s on up through people in their 80s and 90s.
“I had my children in 1965 and 1967, so I wasn’t coming during that period, but from 1970 until today, I have maybe missed five sessions,” Monsky said.
While people come to Murray from all over the country to attend the camp, it has also gained some local followers in the last few years. Cindy Barnett, a retired Murray State Spanish instructor, said she moved here from Paris, Tennessee in 2008 and had wanted to participate in the camp every year she saw something about it in the Ledger & Times. She said she always got too busy preparing for the upcoming semester to do it, but her time is now much more free.
“I thought, ‘Hey, what a great retirement gift! I’m going to spend a week dancing and celebrating my retirement,’” Barnett said. “This is my first time being able to do it, and (as a former Spanish teacher) I like how they really emphasize culture here and use different languages. We learn a dance from a particular country, and they’ll talk a little bit about the culture and how the dance relates to the culture of that country. That’s what the language department does (at Murray State). We promote languages and cultures and interactions between people from different countries, and that’s what they do too. So, it’s kind of a similar mission.”
