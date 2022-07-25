Kentucky Dance Institute

Around 93 people participated in the Kentucky Dance Institute's annual summer folk dancing camp last week in Murray State University's Curris Center Ballroom. The Louisville-based KDI was formed in 1953, and it started doing its camp at Murray State in 1999.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – For nearly 70 years, the Kentucky Dance Institute has spread its love of folk dancing, and for nearly a third of its history, it has hosted summer dance camps Murray.

KDI’s summer folk dancing camp started last Sunday and wrapped up Friday night. Troy and Dawn Schwartz of Louisville are the directors of KDI, and Troy said the institute has been in operation since 1953. The camp has been hosted by Murray State University since 1999. Before then, it was at Morehead State University, but Troy said the changes Morehead made to its ballroom around that time didn’t suit the camp. The Curris Center Ballroom was just what they needed, so they’ve been here ever since.