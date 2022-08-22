MURRAY – The Murray Main Street Board of Directors discussed a multitude of upcoming events at its monthly meeting Thursday, as well as hearing updates on grant applications.
Board member Shanna Smith announced that the annual Market to Menu Dinner is now scheduled for Oct. 13. She said a couple of earlier proposed dates for the dinner had conflicts, including fall break, so it is now set for Oct. 13 in Renaissance Park. She said there will be four courses, and she is now looking for sponsors for those courses.
Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce President CEO/Michelle Bundren said Oct. 13 is coincidentally the same day as the Farm to Table Breakfast the chamber sponsors with Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture at the Pullen Farm.
“It doesn’t conflict with our Business@Breakfast that day, so it could be a great ‘farmers day,’” Bundren said. “That’s our ag breakfast where we partner with Murray State, so you could get a farmers breakfast and dinner.”
The next Main Street event will be a car show and cruise-in starting at 5 p.m. downtown this Saturday. Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright said she is hoping to get at least a couple of food trucks on the court square for the event, which will be followed at 8 p.m. by a free outdoor screening of George Lucas’s classic 1973 nostalgic ensemble comedy “American Graffiti,” keeping with the theme of classic cars. That is part of the Movies on the Square series.
The next Movies on the Square entry will be Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated movie “Encanto” on Friday, Sept. 23. The popular children’s musical was originally scheduled to play in late June, but it had to be rescheduled because of the heat wave. The series will conclude for the year with a Halloween double feature on Friday, Oct. 28. Families will be able to enjoy a “Scooby Doo” movie at 6:30 p.m., and adults can stick around for Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1960 horror thriller “Psycho.
Wright also discussed the loan application for cleaning up the former Thurman Furniture building. Part of the application includes detailing what the organization plans to do with the property, and Wright said she wrote about the possibility of using one portion of the building for a “retail business incubator.”
“That would be to help people who want to start a business do it with a low overhead,” Wright elaborated after the meeting. “In Murray, overhead for starting a business is ridiculous. Just the monthly rent alone (downtown) is $800, and on 12th Street, it’s going to be in the thousands. Then you put in your utilities and the cost of your inventory and your POS (point-of-sale) system; all of those things add up, so the overhead to start a business is extraordinarily high. Well, here, we’re planning on making it a very low overhead so that somebody who wants to start a business has a much better chance of being successful.”
Wright said the retail business incubator would be for between one and three years, and the whole idea is for people to become successful, grow their business and then have the need to move out. She said the building might also be used to host “pop-up” stores for 30-60 days at a time so entrepreneurs can test out their business idea or existing online business in a brick-and-mortar setting.
Jeremy Whitmore, Executive Director for the Calloway County Tourism commission, attended the board meeting to announce that his board of directors had voted to donate $2,500 to Murray Main Street to be used however they wish.
“We just completed our first fiscal year and we’re finding our way through things,” Whitmore said. “At our board meeting earlier this week, my board decided to support four nonprofit organizations that would benefit the visitor experience here in Calloway County. Those would be the Murray Art Guild – I presented them with a sponsorship earlier this week – and then next week, I’ll be making one to the Arboretum at Murray State and Playhouse in the Park. But the fourth entity that we think is important to a vibrant community is Main Street and the downtown experience, so my board voted to make a one-time contribution of $2,500 to Murray Main Street.
“This is unrestricted; you all can do whatever you want with it. As my board said, this is not looking to be annual giving that we’re going to put it in our budget, but we did want to make you aware we exist and support what you do. And if there is a special program or project moving forward that you think we could help be part of to make it successful, we’d be open to receiving those requests for sponsorships.”
In other business:
• Wright said she had applied for a Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund.
• Wright said half of the wi-fi equipment for Imagination Alley, which is being funded by a grant from T-Mobile, had arrived. She said the design for the mural to be painted there had also been finalized.
• Main Street Merriment will be Friday, Dec. 2, which will be followed by the Rotary Club of Murray’s Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The downtown ice skating will be open on Maple Street both of those days and one last day on Sunday, Dec. 4, Wright said.
