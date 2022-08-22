MURRAY – The Murray Main Street Board of Directors discussed a multitude of upcoming events at its monthly meeting Thursday, as well as hearing updates on grant applications.

Board member Shanna Smith announced that the annual Market to Menu Dinner is now scheduled for Oct. 13. She said a couple of earlier proposed dates for the dinner had conflicts, including fall break, so it is now set for Oct. 13 in Renaissance Park. She said there will be four courses, and she is now looking for sponsors for those courses.