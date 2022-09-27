MURRAY – A large mural is coming to downtown Murray, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau hope to have it completed by Murray State University’s homecoming weekend.
The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments last week approved a dimensional variance request to allow the painting of a 10-by-79-foot mural directly on the east side of the building at 300 Main St. The mural will be visible when driving into town on KY 94/Main Street, and the CVB will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the mural, the BZA staff report said. CVB Executive Director Erin Carrico said maintenance will be written into the muralist’s contract, and it will be maintained when necessary, including recoating or sealcoat work.
The mural will be painted by artist Richmond artist Elias Reynolds. The BZA staff report said, “His focal work is with murals but also paints commission and live paintings. His goal through murals and artwork is to bring positive community engagement, business advertisement, and overall leave his mark on the world and a legacy for his children.” He has painted murals in the Kentucky cities of Richmond, Russell, Ashland, Greenup, Flatwoods, Summit, and also Kenova, West Virginia and Ironton, Ohio.
“Obviously this is a huge undertaking,” Carrico said. “We’ve never had a mural of this magnitude – 79 feet long – come to fruition. This mural came about in a really interesting way. We were looking for artists to do a mural on the side of our actual Visitors Bureau, and this artist came to us with an idea that didn’t really fit the tone of our building, but was just too great to pass up. It really spoke to Murray State, Town & Gown and kind of everything that we stand for. So the board approached him and (asked if he would) be interested in the secondary project, and he happily agreed.”
Carrico said Reynolds has never painted a mural in western Kentucky, so he is excited to bring his art to Murray.
“He’s been a pleasure to work with so far,” Carrico said. “We also looked at it as an opportunity to refresh that part of town. We have the new wayfinding signs up and we have a lot of traffic that comes from the lake area (and Interstate 24) and come through that way, so we’re just trying to kind of revitalize that area.”
Murray Art Guild Executive Director Debi Henry Danielson also spoke in favor of the mural.
“I was just going to speak briefly to the value of art in the community and how I think that is exemplary of a well-rounded community,” Danielson said. “Just as we need sports and good schools, we also need art. Art can help us socially, it can help us economically and it can help us educationally. Specifically, in this example, public art brings art out of galleries and out of museums and creates a real egalitarian opportunity, allowing everyone to have a chance to participate in art and have that be a part of their lives.
“I think for citizens in the community, it could be a real point of pride and very energizing. I think for people coming into the community – visitors, tourists, potential business people – having that kind of mural really shows people that this is a community that cares, and again, is willing to invest in its citizens and all aspects of their culture.”
Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright said she and her organization are very excited about the mural. She noted that she had previously presented the BZA with designs for three different murals, and she is still hoping to get the third one finished when circumstances allow.
“To have this (new mural), especially on Third Street for those people coming into town, is going to be very welcoming to them in our historic downtown,” Wright said. “I think it’s a positive thing for downtown to show that people – even if it’s just the CVB – are willing to invest in our downtown. We’re happy to have them doing that, and it hopefully will boost more community art in our downtown.”
Carrico said that once the work has begun, it is expected to take one week to complete. She said her goal is to have it finished by Murray State’s homecoming weekend, which is set for Oct. 27-30.
BZA member Josh Vernon said he appreciated that the mural would be on a surface with no previous historic value and is being done by professional.
David and Ashley Collins, the owners of 300 Main St., submitted a statement to the BZA, saying, “We are so happy to help bring positive attention back to the Historic Downtown area of MKY! We’re equally as excited to be a stop on the way into town for visitors & locals alike to celebrate our amazing town.”
In other business, the BZA also approved a sign variance request for the Huck’s at 900 North 12th St.
