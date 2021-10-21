WASHINGTON – A U.S. Air Force veteran from Murray was reportedly among the passengers on an Honor Flight Bluegrass that flew to Washington, D.C. Wednesday to visit the World War II Memorial.
According to a news release from U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s office, the Bowling Green Republican welcomed World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans from Kentucky who traveled to the memorial. Madeline Meeker, Paul’s deputy press secretary, told the Ledger & Times that Fred Douglas of Murray served in the Air Force and was among those who visited the memorial.
Jeff Thoke with Honor Flight Bluegrass, which is based in Louisville, told the Ledger & Times that U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Brett Guthrie, Republicans from Louisville and Bowling Green, respectively, were also at the memorial to greet the veterans as they arrived. Thoke said the flight was a one-day trip, and the passengers were scheduled to return to Kentucky Wednesday night.
“It was a privilege to meet some of our nation’s heroes as they visited their memorials,” Paul said in the news release. “While we can never fully repay them for the sacrifices they, their families, and fellow service members made, special days like these give us a chance to show them that we will never forget.”
The release said Kentucky veterans traveled from cities all across the commonwealth, including Murray, Arlington, Benton, Brandenburg, Cadiz, Campbellsville, Carrollton, Coxs Creek, Edmonton, Fancy Farm, Fredonia, Fulton, Leitchfield, Louisville, Morehead, Mount Vernon, Owensboro, Paducah, Somerset, Taylorsville and Water Valley. The Honor Flight provided a free trip for 82 veterans from Kentucky, Indiana and Virginia, Paul’s office said. In addition to visiting the World War II Memorial, the veterans also toured the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Marine Corps War Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
