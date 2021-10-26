WASHINGTON – United States Air Force veteran Fred Douglas of Murray was one of 82 veterans who were honored for their service last week with a free flight to Washington, D.C. to visit the World War II Memorial and other sites.
Douglas, 86, served in the Air Force in the late 1950s, which qualified him to be a passenger on the Honor Flight Bluegrass trip from Louisville to Washington last Wednesday.
“I enlisted in the Air Force Jan. 4, 1956, and after about six months of training, I went to Japan for two years, and then after two years, and I came back to the states and went to New Jersey and McGuire Air Force Base (in Burlington County),” Douglas said. “Then the government offered us a four month early out, so I got out in September ‘59.”
The Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit organization with the mission of locating and identifying eligible veterans to visit their respective war memorials located in Washington, D.C., as well as providing veterans with the opportunity to “receive the accolades for service from a grateful nation to a Hero’s Welcome Home.” Honor Flight Bluegrass is a chapter based in Louisville .
Jeff Thoke, chairman of the Honor Flight Bluegrass board of directors, said the organization categorizes veterans by the era in which they served, not necessarily whether they fought or served during a particular war. He said that of the 82 veterans on the Oct. 20 flight, there were 15 World War II veterans (ranging 93-97 years old), 41 Korean War veterans and 26 Vietnam veterans. It was the first flight Honor Flight Bluegrass had taken since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, so he is very glad the organization is getting back to fulfilling its mission, especially for older vets. Honor Flight organizations exist in multiple states, and Thoke said they are not all back to flying yet.
Douglas said he learned about the upcoming trip during a family dinner when his son, Chris, mentioned that Fred’s cousin had brought it up. After some discussion, Fred decided he wanted to go and Chris offered to take of the paperwork for the trip. Chris’s wife, Kelly, accompanied Fred on the trip because Chris had a work meeting he had to attend in Louisville, they said. Veterans who go on Honor Flights fly for free, but their escorts do have to pay, so Fred said he helped pay for Kelly’s flight.
Fred said he had been to Washington D.C. about 10 years ago, but on this trip, he got to see a few attractions he hadn’t seen before. In addition to the World War II Memorial – which was dedicated by President George W. Bush in 2004 – the group visited the memorials for the Korean and Vietnam wars, the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial and the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, which includes the statue recreating the famous photograph of Marines raising the flag at Iwo Jima. It was a whirlwind of a day, but Fred said Arlington Cemetery was the standout for him. Approximately 400,000 veterans and many of their family members are buried there.
“The changing of the guard was more moving to me than anything,” Fred said, later adding, “To see how many (people died) defending our country … we as people still have freedoms (because of their actions). Freedom is not free.”
“The changing of the guard happens every 30 minutes,” Kelly said. “ We didn’t know this, but the people who actually do the changing of the guard live on the barracks right there. They are not married and they devote 100% of their time to living, eating and breathing the military. They don’t do anything else, they’re very disciplined. Basically, all they do is shine their shoes and their gun. It’s amazing to see people like that, and a lot of the ones we saw had multiple bars across (their breast), so they’re high, high up in the military. They’re not just somebody that’s enlisted.”
Fred said he also felt honored that several federal elected officials – including U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and several other members of Congress – made a point to meet the group as they arrived at the World War II Memorial.
“It was humbling and impressive to see those people take a little time out of their day to talk to us and recognize and see us,” Fred said.
Although it was a thrill being in the nation’s capital and seeing so many famous monuments, Fred said probably the most rewarding part of the trip was meeting fellow veterans who had served in different capacities.
“It was a long, tiring day, but they told us this is something you will remember all your life, and I think we will,” Fred said. “There was one impressive person, an older fellow who had to be in his 90s. He was a World War II veteran and he still could wear the same uniform he had then. He had not gained much weight like I have!”
Although Fred said he didn’t catch the man’s name, Thoke identified him as 93-year-old Henry “Hank” Drury of Paducah. Fred said he was humbled to meet people like him who had fought in different wars. Since he himself served during peacetime, Fred said he found them extremely impressive, and he felt immense gratitude toward them. Looking at sites like the Iwo Jima statue really brought this to mind for him.
“Those people fought on that island, and sometimes they didn’t sleep or eat at regular times,” Fred said. “They had to go days without any sleep or food, either, when it needed to be done.”
Kelly noted how many soldiers returning home during the Vietnam era were not welcomed back and were scorned because the war was so controversial. As an antidote to that, the veterans on the trip were warmly welcomed back with the flight landed back in Louisville.
“The Vietnam vets didn’t get a welcome home, and they were actually ridiculed when the got home,” she said. “So this time, when we got back to the airport, there was probably 400 people – men in uniform, color guard, national guard, police departments, friends, family and everyone you could think of to welcome them back home. It was unreal.”
Kelly said the organization made the trip echo military service as much as they could, and that extended to letters that were sent to the veterans from friends and family, which were meant to mimic the mail call on a military base.
“After we ate dinner, they did mail call, and the person at the front handed out letters from home, from people that we had gathered for them,” Kelly said. “Some people were just bawling reading the letters, and Fred was too.”
“It surprised all of us,” Fred said. “They told us they had something special planned for us, and I didn’t know what it was. They handed us this large envelope, and it was letters and cards from friends and relatives. I opened the one from Chris, and I broke up.”
Fred said he wasn’t only touched at Chris’s thoughtfulness, but something about the way Chris had written “Dad” reminded him of the way Chris’s older brother, Greg, used to write that word before he unexpectedly died during heart surgery 12 years ago at the age of 44.
Fred and Kelly said they were very appreciative of the many volunteers who made the trip possible for so many veterans.
“Three hundred hours of volunteer work went into this,” Kelly said. “There were individuals, they were nurses, doctors who gave their precious time to make this happen. (That included) a lot of people behind the scenes that we never saw.”
