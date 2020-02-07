MURRAY — The Murray Art Guild recently received an award through Arts For All Kentucky ( formerly VSA Kentucky) to host a Winter Festival of the Arts.
The festival was held Monday and Tuesday at Murray State University for more than 200 third grade students. The Winter Festival of Arts, in partnership with the Murray Independent and Calloway County Schools, offered workshops in three art forms: creative movement/dance, story-telling, and visual art for students with disabilities and “peer buddies” for students at Murray Elementary and Southwest Calloway County Elementary Schools.
Festival activities were experiential for all participants. Arts for All Kentucky teaching artists used a hands-on, interactive workshop format. Teaching artists included: Deb Danielson, visual art; Karen Balzer, dance; Tish Usher, storytelling. Each arts rotation concentrated on a winter theme. Following the workshop rotations, the students performed a final presentation entitled “Frosty Hand Jive,” utilizing the skills from each session.
Arts for All Kentucky is a non-profit organization that provides opportunities in the arts for children and adults with disabilities. Funding for the programs is provided by the Kentucky Department of Education, the Kentucky Arts Council and the Kennedy Center for the Arts.
