CADIZ – A Murray man has organized a benefit concert featuring a multitude of bands from Murray that will take place tomorrow at Trigg County’s Lake Barkley State Resort Park.
Lloyd Walker of Murray said the concert is being called “The Music Strikes Back” and will raise money for the Veterans Center of Hopkinsville. It begins at noon at the park’s beach and is scheduled to last until 8 p.m.
“This is a public event, there is no admission fee and while donations and tips are appreciated, they are not required,” the event’s Facebook page says. “Proceeds will go to benefit the Veterans Center in Hopkinsville. Come on out, get your towel, get your sunblock, kick back and have a good time. Seriously a beautiful venue for summer fun, this is where you want to be for a great Father’s Day weekend. Gonna have some great bands jamming for a great cause. Let’s have some fun!”
Walker said he was looking for a place to put on a summer concert, and his sound engineer, Kelyn Brown of Murray, suggested raising money for the veterans center since the COVID-19 pandemic had left the organization needing funds.
“He said we should turn it into a fundraiser for the vets because the pandemic left their coffers kind of dry, and the veterans center in Hopkinsville has a lot of guys who live there that they help transition into homes,” Walker said. “They have 60-plus guys who live there, and I think they service more than 100. They need things like mini fridges, microwaves, shaving cream, laundry baskets and things like that. So we thought we’d put on a little rock and roll show and see if we couldn’t use the power of the community to help these guys out.”
Brown will perform at the show, and other solo performers include Greyson Arnett of Paducah and Junior Cotillion.
Walker said all the bands scheduled to play at “The Music Strikes Back” are all based in Murray. They include Blood River Bois, Car Crash Liver, The Carl J. Woodall Band, Barely Blue, The Kentucky Vultures, The New House Riot, The Nova Kind and The Tim Lynch Band.
Food trucks will be selling refreshments at the event and will be accepting cash only, Walker said. Vendors will include the Murray businesses Third Eye Grind Cafe, Bug & Bees Sweets and Treats and Cowboy Cookin, Kettle Korn & More, as well as Happy Hotdogs from Paducah, he said. Trash bins will be provided, so attendees are asked to properly dispose of their trash and not litter the beach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.