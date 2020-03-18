MURRAY — In an effort to encourage businesses to take ownership in the appearance of their establishments, the City of Murray Beautification Committee has announced that it is launching a new award program.
Starting in April, the committee will begin presenting the Murray Business Beautification Award. The committee has been discussing this since about August.
“This is about your landscaping, your building - they could have repainted the front - but it’s based on beautification, whatever they’ve done to improve the business,” said committee co-chair Alice Rouse. “This award will depend on neatness, design and appearance of the building, as well as the yard, primarily for this award.
“The business does not have to be the one to have landscaped it. It could be professionally landscaped. They cannot receive this award but once every two years.”
All businesses within the city limits are eligible.
Rouse added that the award window will be from March through October annually. She said November, January and February are not months traditionally conducive to landscaping and outdoors improvement work.
There was a suggestion that this be extended into the Christmas season, being that numerous businesses produce elaborate decorative designs for that time of year.
“The problem is that the committee has other things going on that they’re doing, so it would be more difficult to get out and (determine winners),” said co-chair Terry Strieter.
Along with a large yard sign that will travel from winner to winner, a certificate will also be presented to the winners. The design for the certificate appears to be final, Strieter said, after much work.
“The only thing we have changed on it now is we dropped the address and have a slightly different border than when we discussed it last time,” he said.
Rouse said that when this idea first began being discussed last year, it was determined that three committee members would handle the duty of determining winners. That committee will consist of Rouse, Cindy Chrisman and Joy Waldrop. An email address that the City of Murray government will form will be the means by which the public can submit nominations, which Rouse said is how the committee would prefer the winner to be determined.
Otherwise, the committee will determine the winner.
