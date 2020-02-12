MURRAY — The City of Murray Beautification Committee has been seeking a way to have 13 flower displays, as well as their accompanying planters in which they are contained on the court square, sponsored.
Tuesday, they welcomed someone who has experience with dealing with this issue, and has seen great success with it. With about 45 plant displays scattered throughout the Paducah downtown area, and even more now spreading to other parts of the city, Paducah Civic Beautification Board Chair Cindy Jones seemed the perfect person for giving advice.
And she was very happy to offer her thoughts, relaying what she knows about Paducah’s program, Adopt-A-Spot.
“I was really happy to share with them about our successes, because we’ve had some, so I’m hoping to help them,” said Jones, who said her visit with the Murray group marked the first time she could remember the Civic Beautification Board, established in Paducah in 1959, being asked to visit another community and talk about something other than the project for which it is now known nationwide, its annual Dogwood Trail.
“When (City of Murray Administrator Jim Osborne) called and asked if I’d come here, I was more than happy to share about it, because not only has it been a successful program for us, it’s something that keeps the community involved.”
Community involvement is something the Paducah group knows well. Despite being one of Paducah’s most active groups, it operates on a budget of just $3,000 a year, and virtually all of that goes to Dogwood Trail matters.
“So we have to rely on community support,” she said. “The more we keep the community involved, though, the more it’s going to have ownership, and that makes our community more beautiful.”
Adopt-A-Spot is now in its 20th year in Paducah and Jones said the key to its success, she believes, is what she told the Murray group Tuesday. It started small, just like the Dogwood Trail.
“In its first year (1964), it was only two blocks long. Now, it’s more than 10 miles,” she said of the trail, which is most known for homeowners using lights to illuminate their pink and white-blossomed trees at night. Many Paducah neighborhood streets resemble parking lots because of the number of vehicles traveling the route.
“However, the Dogwood Trail is a community celebration that lasts a short time each year. Adopt-a-Spot is a project that blends into everyday life. You see flowers in planters along Broadway, some are in green spaces, but we’ve also had businesses adopt areas in front of their storefronts. We’ve also identified different areas not in front of businesses, like some of our entrances into Paducah where our ‘Welcome to Paducah’ signs are located. There, we have particular organizations or individuals that plant right around that sign. Now, we’re identifying entrances to subdivisions and trying to get people to plant around their signage also.”
Jones said the Adopt-A-Spot program seems to lend itself to ownership. Anyone who commits to an area is expected to care for the plants and whatever containers in which they are displayed for two years.
“Whomever adopts it is responsible for keeping it weeded, watered and maintained,” she said, adding that being a plant or garden enthusiast is not required. “They don’t necessarily have to have experience with this, and we’re always there to advise. If they need a little advice, we’ll be happy to help them.
“They have an arboretum here in Murray (run by Murray State University), so you have a resource there. Now, during the meeting, they were talking about fraternities and sororities being involved, and that’s great, but there’s a problem. They’re not here in the summer and that’s when it tends to get dry. That’s where having businesses and local people to handle this would be vital.”
Jones said a Girl Scouts troop is in the process of adopting an area in Paducah. She said Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts would be good candidates for such a project in Murray, as well as both school systems.
“It can certainly work here,” she said, indicating that the 13 plants on the square is a good starting number. “Just start small and grow it. It just works like that. You get established that way, plus you get the community involved and you also take time to recognize who is participating. When you recognize them, then they go out and try to get more people involved.
“It just takes committed, enthusiastic people.”
