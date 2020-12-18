MURRAY – A Murray-born woman’s baby food company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its growth, recently having been profiled by the Forbes publication.
Serenity Carr was born in Murray and is the daughter of Jennifer Taylor of Murray and Taylor’s ex-husband, Cliff Heegel of Memphis, Tennessee. Taylor said that although Serenity was born here, they lived in Texas, California and Germany as Serenity grew up because of Cliff’s military career. Taylor grew up in Murray and said she moved back here in 2004, while Serenity and her husband, Joe Carr, live in Austin, Texas, with their 2-year-old daughter, Della.
Serenity and Joe founded the baby food company Serenity Kids in 2018, and a story published last week by Forbes.com reported that the company had recently raised a $3 million investment from Lizzi Ackerman and Matt LaCasse, co-founders of Birch Benders, a pancake and waffle mix company. The new investment came after Serenity Kids saw its revenues triple in 2020 to reach $9 million, Forbes reported. The Carrs told Forbes they expect the funding to fuel the company’s “rapid growth into more top retailers across the U.S., help it hire more employees and develop new products beyond its current three lines.” Those are pouches of purees with “bone broth, ethically sourced meats and savory vegetables.”
In a telephone interview with the Ledger & Times, Serenity said she suffers from digestive problems, and when she was a child, doctors didn’t offer any advice that helped her feel better. She said she eventually just thought stomachs were supposed to hurt, but she changed her diet later in life, and it is one of the reasons she and Joe were inspired to form a company that makes healthy, nutrient-dense food for young children.
“I was a sick little kid and I ate a lot of junk food in the ‘80s, and I eventually ended up healing my digestive problem by changing my diet,” Serenity said. “So I stopped eating a lot of processed foods and I started instead eating a lot of vegetables, clean meats and healthy fats with a little bit of fruit and nuts. Then when I went to the baby food aisle, it turns out it was all fruit, and I thought, ‘If I ate all fruit all day, I’d be pretty grumpy.’ So what we decided to do was launch a baby food that matched our personal nutritional guidelines that we follow as a family.”
Serenity said she has nothing against fruit in general, but she didn’t want her child to consume too much sugar. In her own diet, she avoids not just an abundance of sugar, but grains and dairy as well.
“Our products are primarily meats and veggie combos,” she said. “Some of our best sellers, and some of the first products we launched, were the free-range chicken with organic peas and carrots and grass-fed beef with organic sweet potato and organic kale.”
Serenity said she earned her undergraduate degree in logistics and transportation at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and then she studied higher education in graduate school at Ohio State University. After she finished school, she started a company called Joy of Paleo because of her passion for nutrition.
“It was an attempt at helping other people change their diets like I had, but I found out pretty quickly that I don’t like working by myself; I like working with a team,” she said. “I also learned pretty quickly that I’m good at creating the product – which is kind of what I still do today, creating the product behind the scenes – but I’m not the best in terms of being aggressive at sales, so I knew that the next job I had, I needed to find somebody else who could fill that role. And it turns out, my husband is the best (product) pitcher I’ve ever seen.”
Serenity said she met Joe after she moved to Austin when she was giving a nutritional talk at his workplace. After marrying and working on the launch of Serenity Foods for about two years, their website went live the very day that Della was born. The timing wasn’t intentional, but it obviously could not have been more symbolically appropriate.
“We worked on the baby food for a couple years, and then we ended up launching our first two products, the chicken and the beef, the same day that our daughter was born,” Serenity said. “It wasn’t planned that way! We had planned to launch the products sooner, but the products were about a year late, she was a couple of weeks early, and we ended up launching them for sale on our website the same day she was born.”
Serenity said that when they were launching the company, they attended several trade shows and asked others in the baby food industry about their process for developing products. She said they were surprised to learn that most companies don’t taste-test their products with children.
“None of (their processes) included getting babies to taste it,” she said. “So we have really stuck with that philosophy overall. We make up the recipes in our kitchen according to our nutrition targets. We want to have a lot of fat, a lot of protein and a little bit of sugar. That’s what we go for, and that’s mimicking the macronutrient profile of mother’s milk. Mother’s milk has a whole lot of fat and a whole lot of carbs and a little bit of protein.”
Serenity said she and Joe not only have their own child and other employees try the food, but they also have a loyal group of customers who stay in touch them through social media and let their kids try products in development. Before the pandemic hit, the company hosted baby focus groups, she said. The pouches are produced at a factory in Evansville, Indiana, so Serenity said she will sometimes meet up with her mother for dinner somewhere when she has to travel to the Indiana/Kentucky area.
Serenity said being profiled by Forbes was very exciting and satisfying after working so hard to get to the level of success the company has reached.
“When I found out we were going to be in Forbes, I was very excited,” she said. “I have a business degree and have never been recognized for my business skills, so it felt like it was kind of a long time coming. I can tell you, I had a daughter two years ago, but this post I put up about the Forbes article has gotten way more comments and likes on Facebook! People are really excited and my friends and family are super stoked. Joe and I are really lucky to have such supportive family and friends and a community.”
Serenity said her sister, Maya Heegel, also works at the company. She added that her uncle, David Taylor of Murray, was one of her first investors.
“I’m really proud; she’s really smart, but I never expected her to be the CEO of a big company,” Jennifer Taylor said of her daughter. “… She’s taken a lot of risks and I’m sure it’s been scary, but she keeps on going and it keeps on snowballing. They didn’t expect it to get that big, and I didn’t really know what would happen, but it’s just shocking to see that Forbes article, and they’ve been on TV down in Austin.”
“I’m just totally surprised and proud of her,” Jennifer added. “They’ve got high aspirations, and they just get higher and higher.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.