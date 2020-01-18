MURRAY — It appears Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had more business on his agenda Monday when he was in Murray than announcing a large grant for a new fire station.
Hidden away from the bright lights of TV cameras and Beshear’s various handshakes with local leaders, there was a short, but meaningful meeting. It was 7-year-old Henry Mallory of Murray, and it was to say “Thank you.”
It seems Mallory had written Beshear a letter of congratulations shortly after he was declared the winner of the 2019 general election in his race with incumbent Matt Bevin, and Beshear had the chance to read it, and was impressed. So, when Beshear made Murray one of his stops on his first major travel day as governor Monday, a meeting was arranged.
For about a minute, audience members saw Beshear lean over and engage in a conversation with a wide-eyed child hanging on every word.
“After I won my election, my friend John McConnell of Murray (also a friend of Mallory’s family, as well as newly-appointed executive director of the commonwealth’s Office of Boards and Commissions) hand-delivered that note and, when I got it, I read it and I felt that I had to send back a response,” Beshear said. “Talking to him today, I could tell he was real excited.
“I said, ‘Are you going to be the governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the future?’ He said, ‘I want to be.’ So I have declared that in roughly 30 years, that I’m for him.”
Mallory is the son of Southwest Calloway Elementary School Principal Mark Mallory and his wife, Heidi,who is a guidance counselor at Murray Middle School. Both were strong supporters of Beshear in his race against Bevin.
That was how Henry became involved in the fall.
“I was doing some canvassing for (Beshear), just going door to door here in town and I asked him if he wanted to come with me. Well, if the weather was good, he’d come with me,” Mark said Friday. “He’s got a mother that works at Murray Middle and she used to be a social studies teacher before she became a guidance counselor, so he’s definitely used to hearing about things happening in the world. We’ve also taken vacations to Washington, D.C.
“My wife is also very involved with the (Kentucky Education Association), so there are a lot of times when we’re doing something, he’s right there with us. He’s a sponge.”
The Mallory family did attend Beshear’s inauguration in December at Frankfort after Beshear asked Kentucky teachers to be the grand marshals of the inaugural parade. That included all of the things that can excite a young boy: cannon fire, jets buzzing the Capitol, bands, horses, the whole nine yards.
None of that compared to Monday’s meeting, where Henry had the full attention of the governor.
“It was cool!” Henry said Friday, recalling when he wrote the letter. “I said, ‘I’m glad you won and I went canvassing for you and I wanted you to get voted in because you would help our schools.’”
“He just expressed his hope and optimism for the future,” Beshear said, adding that he felt a responsibility to respond. “When you’re the governor, and you have an opportunity to make the day of a kid pretty close to my children’s age, you do something. It only takes a minute. That’s special and they’ll remember you for it. You’ve got to take advantage of every single one of those opportunities.”
Mark said watching his son get this chance Monday meant a lot.
“You just kind of take in that moment, but then you ask yourself, ‘Is this really happening? Am I seeing this?’ he said, recalling his own childhood. “I can’t remember writing a letter like this – maybe as a classroom assignment or something, but not personal like this. I also don’t remember those things falling into place like it did for (Henry).
“His motivation and interest in politics, while it’s got a child-like aspect, it kind of motivated my wife and me to maybe be a little more active and try to set a good example. There’s been something about this that has made me real proud of him; he always wants to help people. He’s always been real civic-minded.”
Every Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Mallorys deliver treats to local emergency personnel, which Mark said was something Henry asked them to start doing. However, this story does not appear to have reached its conclusion.
During their meeting Monday, Beshear had a request of his new friend.
“He invited me to Frankfort,” Henry recalled of that moment and one other. “He asked me what I wanted to do as governor, and I said help the world.”
