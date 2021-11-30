MURRAY – The Christmas holiday is upon us and Murray will be introducing the season with many activities planned for this weekend.
Beginning Friday, Dec. 3, from 5:30-8 p.m., Murray Main Street Merriment will take place. Activities will include the lighting of the Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn, letters to Santa, cookie decorating, carriage rides, making jingle bell necklaces, a holiday Farmers Market, a Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt, making reindeer food, storytelling, a petting zoo, a photo booth, holiday train rides, gingerbread house decorating and hot cider and chili will also be available. And of course, Santa will make an appearance.
The Murray Bank Ice Skating Rink is once again being featured from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; and 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Cost is $10 per person for a session. Appointments need to be made and may be done at www.MurrayMainStreet.org.
Also on Friday, the Murray State Town and Gown Holiday Concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at First Baptist Church, under the direction of John Fannin and Bradley Almquist.
The Rotary Club of Murray Light Up Murray Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, with Murray Electric joining to host this event. The parade will start on 10th Street and continue down Main Street to the former Briggs & Stratton parking lot. According to Kelly Forster, chair of the parade committee for the Rotary Club of Murray, there are 68 participating in the parade this year.
“We are very excited to be presenting the Murray Rotary Light Up Murray Christmas Parade this year after not having one last year due to COVID,” said Forster. “To have so many participating after canceling last year’s parade is exciting and we look forward to seeing everyone in the community viewing the parade. The community has put in countless hours to contribute to the Christmas festivities in Murray.”
For those unable to attend the parade, it will be streamed live on the Murray Rotary Club Facebook page. The crowd will be able to vote for their favorite float with David Taylor’s Text-to-Vote. Text PARADE 383 to 22333 and you will be prompted to vote. Each lineup will have a corresponding number. Voting opens up the day of the parade. The float with the most votes will be given a trophy courtesy of the Rotary Club of Murray.
The Murray Woman’s Club will host its annual Holiday Open House at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the clubhouse at 704 Vine St. A holiday musical program will feature the Murray Woman’s Club Chorus and other guest performances. Refreshments will be served.
Extending into next week, the Holidays at Oakhurst will be Thursday, Dec. 9, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., featuring an evening of holiday cheer, refreshments and musical performances by Murray State University students. Those in attendance are asked to follow the Racer Safe and Healthy Guidelines, which includes wearing of a face mask while indoors.
The long tradition of the Olive Boulevard Luminaries will once again be presented this weekend, Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5. Drive down Olive Boulevard between 13th and 14th streets after dusk with your headlights turned off to absorb the full affects of the luminary display presented by the Olive Boulevard residents.
All activities are open to the public.
