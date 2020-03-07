MURRAY — Officials from multiple agencies throughout Murray and Calloway County met earlier this week to discuss the novel coronavirus (now known as COVID 19) and also used the occasion to begin crafting a unified statement.
That statement, issued by the Calloway County Health Department, was released Friday afternoon. It reads:
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is responding to a recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID 19) that has emerged in several countries, including the United States. In response to this outbreak, the Calloway County Health Department has been in continuous communication with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) to ensure that our community will be ready to respond when, and if, necessary.
“Although the risk of COVID 19 remains low in our area, we are in the process of reviewing response plans with all of the community partners that are vital to Calloway County. We are currently providing up-to-date information to the local medical provider practices and collaborating with the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, first responders, local officials, school districts, Murray State University, and emergency management to review response procedures.
“Although this situation is rapidly changing, the Calloway County Health Department, along with all of our excellent community partners and responders, will continue to monitor this situation and respond accordingly, based on guidance obtained from the CDC and KDPH.
“With any type of virus, it is important that you take some simple steps to protect your health and the health of your family.
• Get your flu shot.
• WASH YOUR HANDS often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Cover your cough or sneeze.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
“Another important step is to stay informed. The Kentucky Department for Public Health has developed a great resource at http://kycovid19.ky.gov that contains the most recent information about the coronavirus.
Above all, it is important to not panic or be fearful, but be prepared. If you have any questions, please contact your medical provider or contact the Calloway County Health Department.”
“We just wanted to get ahead of the planning, preparedness, that sort of thing. We want to be proactive instead of reactive, I guess you could say,” said Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas Friday evening. This comes as cases of the coronavirus are being detected closer and closer to Murray; one was reported near Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, while one was reported in Lexington Friday.
“One thing we’re hoping to prevent is any public panic or undo worry,” Thomas said. “We also wanted to make sure all of our stakeholders were on the same page and everybody was up to date, as well as prepare a unified statement to the community that we are prepared and also to get word to the community on what it can do to less their risk of exposure.”
Agencies involved in the meeting were: Murray-Calloway County Hospital; Primary Care Medical Center; Fast Pace Health Urgent Care; Murray State University; Calloway County Schools; Murray Independent School District; City of Murray; Murray Police Department; Murray Fire Department; Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and the Calloway County Emergency Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.