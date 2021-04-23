MURRAY — The Murray-Calloway County Airport Board is among 30 airport governing bodies across Kentucky to receive funding from the federal government.
The office of Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced earlier this week that those entities were receiving a total of $12,858,789. McConnell’s office said that the funding, distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration, was made available by the bipartisan Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020, an effort McConnell led to enactment in December.
The Murray-Calloway board, which represents Kyle-Oakley Field northwest of the city, is receiving $13,000, the same amount as most of the other Kentucky establishments. The Louisville Regional Airport Authority, which represents Muhammad Ali International Airport received the highest amount, more than $11.4 million, while Owensboro-Daviess County Airport Board had the next-highest amount, a little more than $1 million.
“And we’ve got ways to use it,” said Murray-Calloway Board Chairman Bobby Futrell. “It varies, from year to year. Last year, I believe we received about $30,000, so just in these last two years, that’s $43,000 that we don’t worry about where we need to look in order to handle some things that need to get done.”
Futrell said an advantage to this type of funding is that it does not have to be put toward a specific project. This allows for a board to be selective in how it chooses to use the money.
“Every year, we are required to submit what I guess you could call a project projections list, which tells what projects we would like to try and have completed for the next three years. So, sometimes, we will get money that is earmarked for a specific project, usually one on that list,” he said. “Here, with this money that was announced this week, that’s not earmarked for anything specific, so that means we can use that money for whatever feel we need to do.”
And while $13,000 may not sound like a lot, considering airports, even small ones, do face large projects from time to time, Futrell said these funds will eventually go for some needed improvements.
“One thing we’re going to be doing is have the tower for our beacon (the clear and green rotating light used to help incoming aircraft locate the airport) painted. We’re also going to be repainting the interior of our office and these are the kinds of things that just help with keeping your appearance up,” he said. “Also, we’re getting a new towing tractor that can pull planes out of hangars and that’s something we’ve needed out there.
“What we really try to do with this money is put it toward things that are really going to benefit us.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said projects such as giving the tower and the office a new coat of paint helps with Kyle-Oakley’s appearance to visitors. And he said some visitors are more high-profile than others.
“I remember when (Kentucky Gov. Andy) Beshear was here (in early March) to fly over the flood damage we had, and I was looking around and thinking how nice things looked that day. You want someone like the governor to see that you’ve got a good airport. Now, we’re going to be able to make it look even nicer,” Imes said. “If you’re going to be able to maintain your appearance and make yourself more presentable, you need things like this, so I’m pleased to see that we’re getting this money.”
City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said many of his colleagues throughout the commonwealth are complimentary of Kyle-Oakley.
“I’m certainly proud of our airport and when people tell me that we’ve got a really, really nice airport, that means a lot,” Rogers said. “We’ve got a group that works really hard and a manager (Anthony Young) who works really hard to make that airport as good as it can be. We’re very fortunate to have what we’ve got out there.”
McConnell’s office said that, according to the FAA, the funding can be used for costs dealing with everything from operations and personnel to sanitization and combating the spread of pathogens at an airport. McConnell’s office said that, before this funding announcement, Kentucky airports had received about $110 million from the bipartisan COVID rescue packages.
“The bipartisan COVID relief passed by the Senate last year continues to fuel Kentucky’s economic comeback. In particular, I’m proud these resources will lift our Commonwealth’s airports as they support their workers and safely connect travelers to their destinations,” McConnell said in a statement. “Each Kentuckian who receives the safe and effective COVID vaccine helps get us closer to a strong recovery.”
