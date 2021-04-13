MURRAY – For the second year in a row, the swimming pool at Murray-Calloway County Central Park will not open for the summer, and park officials say it because they simply do not have the money required to bring the facilities up to modern standards.
Parks Director Ryan Yates said that so far this year, he has received close to 20 voice messages from people asking about the pool or swim lessons, so he posted on the park system’s Facebook page last Friday that the pool would not be opening this year due to a lack of funding. He said that after Water Technology Inc. conducted an analysis of the pool in the summer of 2019 and issued a list of recommendations in October of that year. The park board voted to close the pool for the foreseeable future. With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the following spring, the park was completely closed for several months anyway, but Yates said a lot of people don’t remember that the pool already wasn’t opening because it wasn’t a pressing issue for the public in the fall of 2019.
“(After the study was done), all these problems we have now on paper, and obviously we discussed them in at a park board meeting,” Yates said. “So if something were to happen, we’re really liable, because (someone could say), ‘Well, you had the study done where the pool (had multiple problems). Why’d you open it up?’ One reason we announced (the plan to keep the pool closed) on Facebook was that we had, I kid you not, 19 voicemails from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Out of the 19, I think 12 of them were from people wanting to know about swim lessons.”
The report from Water Technology Inc. said, “A significant concern with the pools is the condition of the PVC membrane which serves as each pool’s interior finish. With staining, numerous patches, and delamination, the membrane has exceeded its expected lifespan and should be replaced. Another major issue is the condition of the main and training pool’s piping system (below the pool deck). Previous analysis determined that there are failures in piping associated with gutters, main drains, supply, and return. As a result, the pools loses a significant amount of water (estimated about 6,000 gallons each day) which must be continually replaced. The wading pool is not known to leak, and the piping is believed to be in good condition.
“There is concern that leaking pipes may have caused erosion of soil behind the pool walls or below the pool deck which could lead to failure of the pool shell. While signs of such erosion were not observed, analysis of this potential is recommended as part of any future renovation.”
The company presented three renovation options of varying costs to the board:
• Option 1 involved a major renovation of the three pools to bring them to “like new” condition. The estimated cost was $700,000-$900,000.
• Option 2 involved a major renovation of the main pool (to Option 1 level) and the replacement of the training pool with a new multi-purpose/leisure pool (about 3,000 square feet). The estimated cost was $1.2-$1.4 million.
• Option 3 involved replacement of the main pool, training pool and wading pool with a single large multi-purpose pool (about 7,000 square feet). The estimated cost was $2.2-$2.5 million.
Yates said he regretted not being able to open the pool because it is a big part of the community and gives kids something to do over the summer. He said many people have suggested starting a GoFundMe campaign, but the problem with that is that if you don’t reach your goal, you have to give the money back. With more than $2 million needed, he said he didn’t think it was feasible to raise it all online. He said the park system is also not allowed to inherit any debt, so it would not be possible to take out a loan to make necessary repairs and pay them off over a long period of time.
Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett said the pool has had major problems for years, but the board had managed to keep it open despite major leaks and other problems. At this point, though, a large capital fundraising campaign would probably be needed before it could reopen, he said.
“It’s gone beyond trying to patch it back together to get another year out of it,” he said. “We’ve been doing that for a long, long time. Now that has caught up with us, and now not only do you have trouble with the pipes that circulate the water and return it, but you also have trouble with the liner. The liner was replaced when I first came on the board about 19 years ago, and I think at the time that was a 15-year liner. So it’s far surpassed its life expectancy.”
Lovett said Aquatics Director Mike Sykes had done a great job in maintaining the pool over the years, and he thought it was probably the only reason it’s lasted as long as it has. He said the pool now needs “major, extreme renovation” and that would include not only getting it back to its former glory, but also making improvements that newer pools would already have. That’s because old standards could be “grandfathered in” for older facilities, but that wouldn’t be the case if a lot of new work were done on it.
“This facility opened in June of ’76, and at that time, it was a state-of-the-art facility, but things have changed as far as the way the state wants you to separate the circulation and things like that,” Lovett said. “We’ve got three pools there, and they’re all on one system and that’s worked fine, but when you start doing major renovations to those, then that changes the rules that you have for the three pools (and you would have to circulate the water separately).
“The estimate that we had from the study put us around the $3 million mark. That’s basically to (update) a facility as nice as we have now. That’s not building onto it or making it bigger or anything like that. That doesn’t include any renovations to the bathhouse or anything like that. It’s a good facility and it’s served us well, but it’s reached its time limit.”
Lovett said he understood that the city and county don’t have the funds to write a check for pool renovations, but the park board – which has members appointed by both the mayor and judge-executive – have discussed the problem with both entities for years. He said gifts from members of the public would certainly help, but it would take a great number of donations to get where they need to be.
“I’ve always kind of hoped that maybe there would be people to step forward that would maybe help us with this, and we have gotten a grant; we most recently got a grant from the Rotary Club here in Murray for $5,000,” Lovett said. “That’s not a great big amount of money when you’re looking at what we’ve got to raise, but we’re $5,000 closer than where we were.”
Lovett added that he had hoped major donations could be secured before the pool had to close indefinitely and he had many meeting with various individuals and other entities, but nothing substantial resulted from those conversations. While there are existing grants for which the board could apply, most of them require matching funds the park doesn’t have in its budget.
“We’ve been fortunate to be able to add some things to the park (over the last few years), but that’s because we’ve had donors come forward for those things,” he said. “Donors kind of like to see their project come to a conclusion. They give their money and they want to come look and see what they’ve done, and the pool is just not one of those things you can do that way because it takes such a high amount of money. While we’ve been successful at making a lot of improvements to the park over the last 10 years from donations and from peoples’ involvement, this one’s a bigger animal and it’s going to take a lot more work from a lot more people to make it happen, but I feel like it will.”
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said the city had recently helped pay to resurface baseball fields so the park could host tournaments and earn some revenue, but the pool is obviously a much bigger prospect. He said he and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes have had some conversations about money the city and county will be receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act, and he hopes they will be able to use some of that money to assist the parks in at least some small way.
“To fix the pool, I think they’re going to have a major fundraising effort,” Rogers said. “I have given them my thoughts on some things they could do and that’s up to them; they have their own board and administrator. The judge and I have talked and we hope that once we’re able to get some guidelines and information on the recovery money, if helping the park is one of the things that’s allowable and if the fiscal court and city council agree, I hope we can help them a little bit with that.”
Imes could not be reached for comment before deadline.
Sykes said he has been working with the pool since the late ‘70s and he hated to see it close for the time being. He said he estimated that the pool had been losing up to $10,000 worth of water in years past, but he still managed to keep it profitable a long time. With the way PVC pipes deteriorate over time and the leaks it has, he said he suspected that the only reason it hadn’t collapsed the way one pool in Mayfield did around 15 years ago was because Murray’s pool is located on a rock quarry.
Sykes said it’s a shame that the children who typically rely on the pool each summer will have to find something else to do.
“There are still … kids that use that facility as their entertainment for the entire summer,” Sykes said. “Then you’re talking about parents, and it’s a great babysitter for them. I didn’t mind that at all; it was a safe place for the kids to be all day. Now where are those kids going to go? Many can’t afford to go to the country club, and now you’re looking at 10-to-12-year-olds that are either having to stay at home by themselves or find other things to entertain themselves with.”
Sykes added, though, that even without the pool, the Owen’s Station Spray Park would be opening on May 10. He said it used to open for free a month before the pool, but they have to charge now because it is the only revenue that part of the park can earn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.