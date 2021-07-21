MURRAY — Without much new business to discuss, the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority ended its monthly meeting Tuesday talking about the need to seek input from local residents who might wish to take advantage of the agency’s services.
After giving his monthly report, MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner told the board he didn’t have much else to bring to them with the 2021-22 fiscal year having just begun. With the door open to other topics, Board Chair James Clinger once again asked about the possibility of expanding the current hours of operation, which have been shortened since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said some people who work overnight shifts might not be able to drive, and the current hours don’t accommodate their schedules.
“The only question I have is kind of a recurring one for me, and I’m just wondering if we could expand hours of operation a little bit for (on-demand rides) so we could make it a little easier for people who have shifts that begin or end … before our current hours begin?” Clinger asked.
Board member Jodi Hanneman said she had seen posts on the Calloway County Collective Facebook group from people who had difficulty getting rides to or from work.
“(The Facebook page) is an area for people who have needs in the community, and a lot of people have posted that they needed transportation early in the morning from their jobs,” Hanneman said. “Somebody will drop them off at 10 or 11 o’clock at night, but they don’t have any transportation when it comes to getting home at 6:30 or 7:30 in the morning.”
“We can look at it,” Skinner said. “Right now, all of our office staff are getting eight hours (a day), so we would have to add additional staff or just start incurring overtime for everybody.”
Skinner said he could put out a survey on the buses and on Facebook, as well as the MCTA website, to get a better idea of how much demand there might be for expanded operating hours. Board member Adam Wade requested that members of the public call the MCTA office at 270-753-9725 to let them know if they would like to take advantage of expanded hours for on-demand rides.
Clinger said he thought it was important that the MCTA reach out to people who are not currently using the service or have never used it at all.
“I’ve actually heard people say they don’t ask because they don’t consider it possible,” Clinger said. “If they ask for a ride and they’re told by the transit that we don’t do that, then they won’t ask again. So we need to reach out broadly to the community to see if people who are not involved with the transit would be willing to become riders if the opportunity were afforded to them.”
Hanneman suggested putting up flyers at the locations of some of Murray’s larger employers. Clinger agreed, saying he could contact the human resources departments at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Murray State University, Pella and other places to see if they would post information on their bulletin boards.
The MCTA website may be viewed at www.murraytransit.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.