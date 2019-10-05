MURRAY — The United Way of Murray-Calloway County Board of Directors is in the process of deciding whether or not to begin a bold new chapter for the organization.
In February, the Mayfield-Graves County United Way ceased operations in that community and its board voted to transfer its assets to Murray-Calloway County. Now, a new player could be entering the picture in the form of Marshall County, which has never had a United Way affiliate.
It is expected that a decision on the establishment of a tri-county version of the United Way will be reached soon, but Murray-Calloway County Executive Director Gerald Washington and Board President Justin Hendrick both said this process will be deliberate and every angle will be examined.
However, both appear supportive of this move.
“Different counties are going to have different needs, but it matches with the economic trend toward regional cooperation and development of resources regionally,” Washington said. “It also fits with economic models for our (economic development corporation), our business community and it makes us more competitive overall.
“To do this, though, we have to respect the needs of those other counties. We don’t know them right now. It could be that Graves may need to focus more on, say, early elementary education and Marshall may need to focus more on financial literacy, for example. But we have to understand what each county’s strengths and weaknesses are, as well as their needs and what potential donors feel is important.”
Washington said the merger is being strongly encouraged by the Kentucky office of the United Way and falls in line with what has become the prevailing trend not only in Kentucky, but also the rest of the nation.
“The state is very encouraging with this because there are very few United Ways in western Kentucky,” he said, adding that, out of 22 United Way organizations in the commonwealth, only two — Paducah-McCracken County and Murray-Calloway — currently oversee one specific geographic area. “Everyone else in the state has a three, four, five, even six-county focus in Kentucky. I’ll also use an example with Chicago. Ten years ago, it had 50 some-odd United Ways in that area. It’s down to one now.”
Hendrick said this appears to be an issue that comes down to one thing.
“Can we help out these other counties and can we help out our region? Hendrick said. “I think that, by doing this, it gives us the ability to do our research, to do our planning, and see if this is feasible for all three counties and, once that feedback is given back to us, we’ll be able to make that decision. Personally, I think this is a great opportunity.
“There are very few single-county United Ways left in Kentucky and this seems to be the way the state is leaning and the way the nation is leaning. So we have a lot of parts to look at and it’ll be a learning process for everyone in getting the right people in place that know the other counties and can push us forward and get our name out in those other counties.”
Washington said an expansion committee consisting of three people from each of the counties that could be part of this merger will research the feasibility of this idea. If it is determined that this is the direction the committee wants to take, the findings of the committee will then be taken to the Murray-Calloway board.
“That’s because we’re the only board right now,” he said.
As far as the Mayfield-Graves entity, Washington said it is his understanding that its board made the decision to fold because the agency there was not operating as an economically viable model. He said that by sending its assets to Murray-Calloway, the board believed it still had a chance to continue providing services at least at some level.
“Now, we have our issues and we have our problems,” he said. “There’s strong competition among the nonprofits in this county, so we need to make sure that we have the right programs and the right activities to attract dollars and we have to change the way we do business. We obviously can’t be in a money-in, money-out allocation process. We have to be focused on our brand and our identify and be direct in the services that United Way is good at and is known for and can deliver.
“And the public needs to understand that, from a donor standpoint, that our ability to make these services available is why you should invest in the United Way.”
