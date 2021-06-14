MURRAY — During Thursday evening’s meeting of the Murray City Council, Linda Cherry talked about a future event.
It is set for noon Wednesday and it is one that has meant a lot to her, as well as fellow council member Alice Rouse, who happen to be the co-chairs of the council’s Cemetery Committee. It has to do with some headstones inside the Murray City Cemetery that were discovered sometime ago, separated from the graves on which they were placed.
Work to find those stones a new home has resulted in the establishment of a display along Beale Street inside the cemetery. On Wednesday, that display will be officially dedicated.
“It’s going to be brief, just a nice, solemn dedication, and we want to invite the public that had a hand in it and there were many that made this happen,” Cherry said of how the ceremony will feature words and a prayer from former Glendale Road Church of Christ Pulpit Minister John Dale, as well as a music presentation from First Baptist Church Pastor Keith Inman.
It began in November with a piece by Ledger & Times Community Editor Martha Andrus that told about how Cherry, Rouse and others were trying to do something about the stones that had been discovered stacked at the base of a burned-out tree stump. Some were legible and identified people buried in the cemetery. Others could not be identified. Believed to date back as far as the early 1800s, many of the stones had been broken.
For Cherry, though, one stone was particularly concerning. And it was one whose information was very readable.
It was for a young girl named Sarah Jane Utterback. She died in 1813 at the age of just 6. Cherry called Utterback’s discovery the inspiration for this project.
“Her headstone had been well preserved and it was propped against the stump,” she said.
Eventually, not only was an effort launched to refurbish and, if necessary, repair these damaged stones, it also included finding the original locations. In the case of “little Sarah Jane,” as Cherry referred to her Thursday, there was success.
“(City Administrator) Jim Osborne found an app called Find a Grave. I’d never heard of such, but he found out about it and found the grave of her mother and her father and her brother,” Cherry said. “Because of that, we were able to have her headstone moved over to be with her mother, father and brother, so they could all be together.
“So we will be hosting a remembrance dedication to honor the memory of our early settlers, the mothers, the fathers, the children, who lived here 200 years ago and whose headstones have been scattered throughout this part of the cemetery, thus causing part of the grave sites to become lost over the ages.”
The committee consists of Cherry and Rouse, along council members Pat Seiber, Burton Young, Johnny Bohannon and John Mark Roberts.
Cherry also wished to recognize others who became drawn to this mission after Andrus’ work appeared in the paper. These included the Murray Genealogy and Historical Society, as well as cemetery sexton Tom Emery and his team, The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and the Calloway Monument Company.
“When the article (by Andrus) about our cemetery project appeared in The Ledger, I received many emails and phone calls from citizens who were pleased to learn what we were doing,” Cherry said. “So what began as a Cemetery Committee project became a community-driven labor of love to honor those who came before us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.