MURRAY — A resolution dealing with the planned installation of speed tables on North 16th Street within the Murray State University campus was approved unanimously Tuesday morning by the Murray City Council.
City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said he was notified by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sometime on Monday that the resolution was necessary for the project to move forward. The resolution adopts and approves the execution of a memorandum of agreement between the council and KYTC in the amount of $281,169 for up to five new speed tables.
The idea behind the installation is prevention of vehicles traveling on North 16th at high rates of speed.
“These speed tables are 22 feet wide and there is an elevation of about 4 to 5 inches. Your car will be completely on it and you have to maintain your speed,” said Director of Planning Jeremy Buchanan. “If you don’t maintain the speed limit, it will jar you pretty good.
“There are eight to 10 crosswalks over there now and what we’re trying to do is reduce that to a more appropriate level.”
Buchanan said his office has been constantly discussing the situation with Murray State officials, including Director or Facilities Management Jason Youngblood and Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley in identifying the best places for the tables to be installed on 16th.
“We have authorization for up to five. That means, if we think it should be three, (the KYTC) will be fine with that. If it’s four, they’re fine with that too,” Buchanan said, adding that these barriers are made of concrete. He said they are less forgiving for vehicles traveling in excess of the speed limit compared to speed bumps.
Buchanan said hopes are that once the resolution is accepted by the KYTC, plans for construction will begin to advance faster. Some council members asked if it was possible for that to occur during the upcoming Christmas break on campus when students will be gone, but Buchanan was not optimistic.
“I’m being told it takes four weeks to do one. Whether you can put multiple crews on it and at the same time, I’m not sure,” he said. “Realistically, I think we’re looking at doing this in the middle of set classes while they’re in session.”
City Councilman Terry Strieter said he knows of friends who have dealt with these types of obstacles in the past. He said, from what they reported, this will be a strong deterrent to anyone thinking of driving over the speed limit.
“One of my friends was in Europe, Italy specifically, and she said that you hit one of these things at three or four miles over the speed limit, it rattles your car pretty badly. She said it is a matter of a lot of people doing this one time, then not doing it anymore,” said Strieter, who taught at Murray State for 37 years. “This is much worse than hitting a speed bump, she said. If that’s going to be true of the ones we’re having put in here, then I’d think it would be a good deterrent.
“We live in a world where everybody is in a hurry, and that is just the wrong place to be in a hurry. Really? We’re very lucky nobody’s been hurt. There have been some close calls over the years, but nobody’s been hurt so far.”
Strieter also sided with several council members who stated that the university has a responsibility to educate students on how to handle a crosswalk properly. Many of the council members talked of how they have encountered students who will not stop at the crosswalk, choosing to enter even when traffic is still moving through the crosswalk area.
“Some don’t always use the crosswalk. There is quite a bit of jaywalking over there,” Strieter said. “Somehow, I think Murray State has the responsibility to get students to use the crosswalk and be vigilant, and I think when they have freshman orientation, that would be an excellent time to do something like this, because that is the time they are most likely to pick up on it.
“I do plan (to talk to Murray State officials about this issue). It’s the right thing to do and I think it’s incumbent on the city since we’ve got the grant from the state, that we do this and do it right.”
