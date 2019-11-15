MURRAY — It appears that a major sidewalk project in Murray made possible by a nearly $1 million federal grant in 2017 may be about to launch.
Thursday night, the Murray City Council approved a bid from a contractor to install a sidewalk from the intersection of North 12th Street (U.S. 641) and the KY 121 Bypass to Stadium View Drive. This is part of a Transportation Alternatives Program grant that the city was rewarded in June 2017 for $999,981 that came from the federal Fixing American’s Surface Transportation Act of 2015 to govern spending for transportation-related projects.
The city’s project manager, Marisa Stewart, explained how the process works.
“The way we bid this project is to have a base bid and an alternative. The base bid was to take the sidewalk from 121 to where it stops (in front of University Church of Christ) to Stadium View where it would in front of First Choice Firearms. The alternate bid was to continue it all the way to Diuguid Drive,” Stewart said. “We applied for the funding four years ago, so we knew that the prices would be higher on this bid.”
The base bid was $966,027 from Jim Smith Construction of Grand Rivers, which was about $64,000 more than what the city had been budgeting for its part of the project. Stewart said efforts are being made to cut that price back toward the budgeted amount, including the incorporation of in-house work, mainly on a pair of pedestrian bridges that will be part of the project.
“We are approved for construction, environmental, right of way, we have already purchased the easements. What we need to do now is accept the bid and get it to the funding amount,” Stewart said, indicating that once this is handled, construction could be quick in starting, though she did not give a specific target date.
In a voice vote, council members approved the bid unanimously.
That was also the case with another high-dollar project that came before the council Thursday. This dealt with a resolution that authorizes City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Clerk Dannetta Clayton to sign an assistance agreement between the city and the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority to provide $1.45 million of loan funds for wastewater system improvements. This is for Sewer Projects 1 and 3 that are planned for the south side of the city, extending south from Glendale Road to the Clarks River along U.S. 641 South, as part of the expansion of that highway to the Tennessee state line.
A bid of more than $1.3 million was approved by the council last year from Indiana-based Cleary Construction.
And still yet more bids were approved for a gas expansion project south of the city limits. This involved a project along Crossland and Midway roads in Calloway County. Murray Natural Gas Field Operations Manager Jaimey Erwin presented bids for both the construction and parts of the project and seemed to please council members greatly by reporting that bids were well below budget — $181,000 to be exact.
Seven firms bid for the construction, which Erwin said was a high number for such a project. The low bid of $277,800 was submitted by Alabama’s TJ Construction with whom Erwin said the city has worked on several jobs. Providing the parts, namely piping, will be Consolidated Pipe & Supply Co., which has offices in Nashville, Tennessee, the Memphis, Tennessee area and Bowling Green. That bid was for $91,298.
Consolidated won the bidding after the lowest bidder, not identified, did not return the proper signature form, thereby rendering that bid nonconforming, Erwin said. However, like TJ, he said the city has worked with Consolidated in the past and received good results from those experiences.
