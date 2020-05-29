MURRAY — The Murray City Council has been trying to renew acquaintances with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat for several months after he spoke with its members earlier this year.
Thursday, it finally happened, although, due to the ongoing COVID0-19 pandemic, it was not exactly in the fashion that City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and the council members had envisioned. Instead of having Poat visit the council members at City Hall, Thursday evening’s meeting consisted of a video conference, with Poat speaking to the group from his home in Paducah.
However, the main goal was accomplished as Poat discussed several matters with which the KYTC is dealing these days in Murray, including the one on not just the minds of Murrayans but Calloway County residents as well, the progress of the long-awaited expansion of U.S. 641 South between Murray and the Tennessee state line at Hazel.
“For the section that is located just south of Murray (a mile-long section that ends at the Clarks River just south of the city limits), as you know, Jim Smith Contracting (of Grand Rivers) has been work in that area and I believe we are about 20% complete. We’re actually a little ahead of schedule,” Poat reported to the council. “Obviously, as you also have noticed, it has rained a lot so for us to be ahead of schedule at this point is actually a big bonus.”
Poat also said that the larger section of this project is also moving forward.
“That, of course, is the rest of the project (about 5 miles) that is under the (federal) BUILD grant (that Murray and Calloway County were awarded in late 2018 at a value of more than $23 million) and we are in the final rows, I will call it, of getting our parcel acquisitions lined out and there is no reason, at this point, to think we won’t have that part finished by July,” he said. “And that would meet our September obligation with the federal highway department, so, by October of this year, hopefully we’ll begin to work on that part of the project as well.”
Poat also reported that the pandemic has slowed some other projects in the city. This includes asphalt work along Main Street (which becomes KY 94 outside of the city), as well as pothole repair work on north Fourth Street, where he said water was basically coming up through the pavement.
Poat also noted that he had earlier mentioned plans to possibly add a turn lane on the west side of the Utterback Road intersection with North 12th Street (U.S. 641 North outside of the city limits). He said that should move forward soon and make left turns from Utterback onto North 12th easier.
Poat also said that he anticipates paving work along South 16th Street near the intersection of Glendale Road on the city’s south side to commence sometime in the fall.
Poat did have some not-so-good news for the council Thursday in the form that the Kentucky General Assembly did not include another highly-anticipated project — a business loop on the east side of the city — in its budget for the coming year. However, he said he knows that project means a great deal to the city, as well as the KYTC, and he said efforts will be made next year to make sure lawmakers understand this project’s importance.
One final item of which Poat discussed was the wayfinding signs that the city has been attempting to obtain for the past several years. Poat said the permit for that has been obtained, meaning the project is heading in the right direction.
•••
The council had its first reading of the Fiscal Year 2021 budget Thursday, which did not include a discussion. That is sure to change when the council meets for its first meeting of June in a few weeks and considers the second reading of the budget.
In addition, the council learned that its municipal aid contract funding from the state for FY ‘21 is being reduced due to the money from the state’s gas tax being reduced in the wake of the pandemic. What had been expected to be a take of more than $367,000 for the city is now a little less, more than $322,000. As was the case earlier this year when the council passed a resolution authorizing Rogers to move ahead with pursuing the funds, this does include the provision that 3% of the money be reserved for use in an emergency fund.
