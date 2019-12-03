MURRAY — The Murray City Council’s consent agenda for its meeting last Tuesday, Nov. 26, included having the opportunity to appoint or reappoint several people to various committees or boards.
The council approved all of these in unanimous fashion, with Councilwoman Pat Seiber choosing to abstain due to a family member being one of those being considered. Here is a list of those appointments/reappointments:
• Bobby Fain was appointed to the Municipal Appeals Board for a term of three years. His term is scheduled to expire on Dec. 12, 2022.
• Phillip Morris was appointed to the Municipal Appeals Board for a term of three years. His term is scheduled to expire on Dec. 12, 2022.
• Kathie Pierce was appointed to the Municipal Appeals Board for a term of three years. Her term is scheduled to expire on Dec. 12, 2022.
• Scott Seiber was appointed to the Municipal Appeals Board for a term of three years. His term is scheduled to expire on Dec. 12, 2022.
• Mark Vinson was appointed to the Municipal Appeals Board for a term of three years. His term is scheduled to expire on Dec. 12, 2022.
• Deana Wright was reappointed to the Code Enforcement Board for a term of three years. Her term is scheduled to expire on Dec. 8, 2022.
• Ed Davis was reappointed to the Housing Authority for a term of four years. His term is scheduled to expire on Dec. 10, 2023.
