MURRAY — The Murray City Council unanimously approved several re-appointments by Mayor Bob Rogers to various boards and commissions.
Those include:
• Reappointment of David Pizzo to the Architectural Review Board for a three-year term that expires Nov. 21, 2023.
• Reappointment of Doris Saunders to the Human Rights Commission for a three-year term that expires on Nov. 21, 2023.
• Reappointment of Gerald Washington to the Human Rights Commission for a three-year term that expires on Oct. 24, 2023.
• Reappointment of Bobby Martin to the Senior Citizens Board for a one-year term that expires Nov. 20, 2021.
• Reappointment of Gayle Balentine to the Code Enforcement Board for a three-year term that expires Oct. 23, 2023.
• Reappointment of Mike Basiak to the Code Enforcement Board for a three-year term that expires Oct. 23, 2020.
• Reappointment of Bobby Deitz to the Planning Commission for a four-year term that expires Dec. 19, 2024.
• Reappointment of Carissa Johnson to the Murray-Calloway County Park Board that expires Dec. 8, 2024.
