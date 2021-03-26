MURRAY — The ongoing quest to find a way to limit flooding on Murray’s north side gained momentum Thursday night as the Murray City Council approved an engineering firm’s proposal for an in-depth study of the area.
In a unanimous vote, the council voted to accept a bid for about $28,000 from the Bacon Farmer Workman firm for a drainage study that will center on North 16th Street, just north of the KY 121 Bypass. This is in response to the latest major flooding event in that area, which occurred during a heavy rainstorm on Feb. 28 and left several vehicles and businesses in that area damaged.
City of Murray Stormwater Coordinator James Oakley brought the proposal, first, to the council’s Public Works Committee, which approved the measure unanimously, then to the full council.
“We’re going to have them look at everything from east of U.S. 641 all the way to North 16th Street, as far as the infrastructure of that part of the watershed basin goes,” Oakley said. “They’re also going to look at everything west of 16th Street, which would encompass the rest of the watershed basin. So you can see that is a rather large basin.”
This is being spearheaded by Mayor Bob Rogers, who, on more than one occasion, has publicly expressed his desire to have this problem solved. During the previous council meeting, a meeting that came a little more than a week after he had taken a helicopter tour of damage in the city, as well as Calloway County, with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, he had noted that two parties along North 16th had reported almost $300,000 in damage between them after water rose quickly and inundated the area on the morning of Feb. 28.
In addition, there was also significant damage farther west as a portion of Bailey Road was rendered impassable after being washed out by flood waters. Also, there was something Oakley said he had never before witnessed, North Fourth Street, well east of North 16th, had water rush over it at the intersection of Northwood Drive.
That was in the area of the Bee Creek soccer complex, which went under water, for the most part, during that storm that brought anywhere from 5 to 6.5 inches of rain to the area. Councilwoman Rose Ross Elder asked Oakley if the drainage study will include the soccer complex area.
During a meeting of the council’s Personnel and Finance Committee, Director of Finance Kim Wyatt discussed some budget adjustments that will be necessary directly because of the COVID-19 pandemic in the past year.
The first step was recognizing funds the city received from the federal CARES Act stimulus package, which amounted to more than $1.8 million. From that, Wyatt said reallocations of general fund monies are being recommended for the fiscal year 2021 budget for the city’s police and fire departments because “their services were substantially dedicated to responding to the public health emergency,” Wyatt said.
These reallocations include $75,000 that will go to a new HVAC unit at the Murray Police Department headquarters to replace a unit that is more than 20 years old, she said.
She also said debt service will be removed for MPD’s 2021 fleet of vehicles, which amounts to paying the $271,614 cost for nine vehicles. Also recommended will be paying remaining costs on two engine company units for the Murray Fire Department, one purchased in 2013 and another in 2014. That will leave only MFD’s Station No. 2 on the city’s north side as remaining debt for that agency.
Also, Wyatt said her office would like to set aside $200,000 for future capital expenditures for MPD in a reserve fund. At the same time, she said another $200,000 would go the same reserve fund for the vehicles and equipment for MFD.
This would take the reserve fund to $1.5 million that would be available for future capital projects.
During the Personnel and Finance Committee, Street and Sanitation Manager Ron Allbritten talked about another COVID-19-related issue, mowing at the City Cemetery. Until last year, that was handled by Class D inmates from the Calloway County Jail, but that was not possible due to the pandemic.
That meant Street Department workers had to handle the job of maintaining the cemetery grounds and, while Allbritten said this was accomplished, it came at a price. Street projects were delayed, as was the city’s annual spring brush pickup.
“Yeah, that was our ‘spring’ brush pickup, and it happened in September,” Allbritten said Thursday before producing a proposal from the jail that he said would allow the street workers to get out of the mowing business.
“One of options we looked at was hiring six temporary workers for the year and it would roughly cost us $94,000. But the jail agreed to have the inmates mow every week (under supervision by jail personnel) for $59,000. That is for the entire year,”Allbritten said. “That would be from April through October and would amount to $1900 a week.
“Normally, we’d have eight to 10 inmate workers and two of our street guys would watch them. Because we were having to be at the cemetery, most of the work we ordinarily would have been doing never got done last year. The cemetery alone takes three days to mow, plus we had some other mowing we do outside of the cemetery. That left us one day to do our other work and, if it was anything that took more than a day, we just didn’t get it done.”
Now, because of this deal, which was approved by the committee, then the full council Thursday, Allbritten said a major sidewalk project along Miller Avenue between North 18th and North 16th streets can be handled by Street Department personnel.
“If we put it out for bid, it’ll cost $250,000,” he said. “By having the Street Department do it, it’ll save at least $100,000.
