It would seem that former City of Murray Director of Planning Jeremy Buchanan left a parting gift.
Buchanan, who left the city in November to assume the executive director’s position for the Purchase Area Development District, authored a Community Block Development Grant in pursuit of a hefty sum to help finance a new fire station in the city. Thursday, though he was not present, his name was being praised as the Murray City Council gleefully approved acceptance of the $500,000 grant for that intended purpose.
Possibly no one was happier than City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto.
“It’s a good night,” Pologruto said after watching the council’s Public Safety Committee unanimously approve the grant. The full council also approved it unanimously in its session.
“It’s a good night for the fire department, the City of Murray, the residents who call this city home, as well as our businesses.”
The new station will replace one of two stations currently in use. One is Station No. 1 downtown on Poplar Street, while the other is Station No. 2 on South 16th Street.
“And both of those stations are in poor condition,” he said, noting that a third station, No. 3 on North 12th Street, has no such issues, as it was put into service only a few years ago. “You can look at it a variety of ways, but those two have problems with functionality and how they are structurally.”
City Administrator Jim Osborne said a decision as to which station will be replaced will be made in the future. Mayor Bob Rogers said the No. 3 station carried a cost of about $2 million and the total cost for the new station will be in that neighborhood – possibly higher should the fire department decide that its administrative offices will be involved in the plan.
It was also a productive night for the Murray Police Department as the council also unanimously approved a bid for portable radios. That bid, in fact, was for about $25,000 less because, as Public Safety Committee Chairman Wesley Bolin and Osborne reported, the bid — from Jackson Purchase Two-Way Radio of $35,000-plus — came at a time the radios in question carried a rebate.
Thursday also marked the annual review of the city government’s audit and Krista Romaine of the Romaine and Associates firm that handled that examination said the city is performing very well with its finances. No findings were discovered and an unqualified (or clean) opinion resulted.
