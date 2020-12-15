MURRAY — In its final meeting of 2020 Thursday night, the Murray City Council made its last act one it hopes will help lead to handsome results in the future.
The council unanimously approved a resolution being backed by the Kentucky League of Cities that will encourage members of the Kentucky General Assembly to pass legislation that KLC said addresses the commonwealth’s growing infrastructure needs. At the center of the campaign is road funding.
“For those of you not familiar with how municipal aid tax money comes to us or other cities, we get 7.7% of the gas tax that’s paid when (Kentucky drivers) fuel up, so that 7.7% is then divided by the statewide municipal population. That’s how our number is figured for here in Murray,” City Administrator Jim Osborne told the council members before they voted. “This year’s amount was $312,000. Now, from 2010 to 2019, city spending on bridges and streets climbed 35%, but our funding for that has dropped 24%.”
And there are similar scenarios exhibited throughout the commonwealth, which is why the KLC is pushing road funding as its top priority for the upcoming legislative session in Frankfort. The KLC website outlines its goals and one of its main points is an update in the gas tax, which it said has not happened in Kentucky since 2015. In that time, KLC said 23 states, including every state that borders Kentucky but one, Missouri, has updated its gas tax.
Kentucky also earned $31.6 million less in motor fuels taxes in fiscal year 2020, 16% less than in FY 2014, the KLC said.
“Motor fuels revenue is expected to stay flat for the next several years, well below the FY 2014 $886 million level,” the KLC website said in a portion dedicated to its 2021 legislative agenda. “Motor fuels taxes are the only portion of the (state) road fund that is shared with local governments, with 48.2% divided among city, county and rural roads largely through a system established in 1948. Known as the “formula of fifths,” the system allocates 40.5% of fuels tax revenue to county and secondary roads. The formula heavily favors rural areas: one-fifth is allocated equally to all counties, one-fifth is based on rural population, one-fifth is based on rural road miles and the remaining two-fifths is divided up according to rural land area. The formula does not factor in the population boom of cities nor the high cost of upkeep for those heavily traveled roads. In fact, it can penalize counties with rapid growth.
Cities maintain more than 10,000 miles of public roads – streets that are more expensive to build and preserve due to requirements such as curbs and gutters, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) required sidewalks, and storm water drainage. Cities have seen spending on streets and roads climb 36% from FY 2010 to FY 2019, while state and federal support has dropped nearly 24%.”
The KLC also said that 7.7% allocation of fuels tax revenue was established by the General Assembly in 1972. That total has not changed since its inception.
“City streets are harder to build now,” Osborne told council members. “You know about the ADA accessibility issues and curb-and-gutter. It’s just a more expensive proposition now, so what the KLC has done is they have asked cities to pass this resolution urging the legislature to look at raising more money for transportation and modernizing the formula where cities may be able to get a bigger chunk of the revenue that’s coming in.”
Councilman Terry Strieter asked Osborne if this was a different strategy for the KLC than from past years.
“I don’t know if that’s the case but they have made it their No. 1 priority in this legislative session, so that would tell me that they may have been working on it before,” Osborne responded. “But they have moved it to the top of their list.”
Mayor Bob Rogers said this has been a sore spot with Kentucky cities for quite some time.
“There’s been quite a bit of concern that the way they divide those funds between the cities and counties is a little bit out of whack,” Rogers said. “So this resolution is an effort to make them divide it to what the cities think is a little more fair.”
KLC is also basing this campaign on what it says is explosive growth within cities of the commonwealth. The KLC website said cities have grown four times faster than unincorporated areas in the commonwealth since 2010, while being responsible for 75% of all economic activity.
As an example, Murray is expected to eclipse the 20,000 mark once the latest United States Census count is tabulated.
Strieter made the motion to approve the resolution and that came in his final meeting with the council. He narrowly fell short of his re-election bid in November after serving one term.
He leaves having been part of several committees and boards, including having a part in the return of the city’s tree board. He also co-chaired the beautification committee with Councilwoman Alice Rouse, who praised Strieter for his efforts Thursday night.
“I would like to thank Terry for his service and working with me the past several years. I know we’ve had some hard decisions to make on beautification and I appreciate your service, Terry,” said Rouse, whose comments were echoed by Rogers, who praised Strieter for his insight on issues and his diligence with committee work.
