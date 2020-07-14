MURRAY — In a meeting Thursday evening, the Murray City Council unanimously gave their approval for the return of several members to various boards and commissions, as well as one appointment for someone joining one of those groups for the first time.
All of these were included on the consent agenda and were from municipal orders. City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers told the council members that everyone included in the list had expressed their desire to assume these duties.
The list includes reappointments of:
• Carmen Garland to the Board of Zoning Adjustments for a four-year term to expire on April 13, 2024.
• John Weatherly to the Electric Plant Board for a four-year term to expire on July 14, 2024.
• John Resig to the Housing Authority Board for a four-year term to expire on July 14, 2024,
• Holly Bloodoworth to the Murray-Calloway County Park Board for a four-year term to expire on July 14, 2024.
• Charletter Ellis to the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority for a four-year term to expire on June 9, 2024.
• Danny Brittain to the Code Enforcement Board for a term of three years to expire on June 12, 2023.
• Pete Lancaster to the Parking Enforcement Hearing Board for a three-year term to expire on July 10, 2023.
• Ruth Daughaday to the Senior Citizens Board for a one-year term to expire on July 13, 2021.
• Amos McCarty to the Senior Citizens Board for a one-year term to expire on July 13, 2021.
• Glen Van Sickle to the Senior Citizens Board for a one-year term to expire on July 13, 2021.
• Nancy Mieure to the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Board for a three-year term, to expire on July 10, 2023.
This also includes the appointment of Chris Scott to the Parking Enforcement Board for a three-year term to expire on July 10, 2023.
