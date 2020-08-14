MURRAY — Following an executive session Thursday night, the Murray City Council unanimously authorized its mayor to enter into a settlement with a firm that filed suit over the city’s alcohol beverage control tax.
After a 45-minute session Thursday, City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers revealed that the city would enter into a settlement for an unspecified amount with Bfc Enterprises, which is based in Murray. This is after Bfc and the city have been engaged in litigation for a few years.
“Bfc Enterprises filed a lawsuit against the city because they felt like the 8% tax (the city set on alcoholic beverages) was not set according to the law,” Rogers said. That tax was set in 2001 after citizens voted to allow liquor to be served in certain restaurants in the city. That was expanded in 2012 when package liquor sales were approved.
“It was going to be heard (in a Calloway County court), but then a judge was appointed out of Hopkinsville. That judge then asked us to reach a settlement and that’s what we’ve been in the process of doing. So tonight, I brought the terms of the proposal back to the council to see if they could approve it.”
With the council giving its go-ahead Thursday, Rogers said the process now shifts to him reporting the council’s action back to the representatives of Bfc. He said that if that results in a positive reception, then the details can be released, including the amount of the settlement, once all parties have signed the proper documentation.
“This is something we’re happy to hopefully get behind us,” Rogers said, adding that he believes more could be known about the settlement by the next meeting of the council in two weeks.
That development was part of a busy night of activity for council members, which included approval of base and alternate bids for the construction of a new station for the Murray Fire Department.
Those bids were received last week and it was a familiar firm that presented the lowest base bid, which is for a station with three bays for vehicles. Princeton Lumber Co., Inc. of Princeton submitted that bid at $3.1 million. That same company also had the low alternate bid of $3.32 million for a station that would have four bays.
It was the Princeton firm that constructed the MFD No. 3 Station on the city’s north side along North 12th Street several years ago.
“I’m happy for everyone (in the city),” said City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto. “It has been a long road and, given all of the problems this year with (the COVID-19 pandemic) and all of the financial issues and everything with that, we’re certainly glad to be where we’re at.
“I know that, with this same company that built the north station, they didn’t waste a whole lot of time once it got going. The sooner, the better.”
Pologruto said he did not know when construction would begin. The new station, he said, will be built along South 16th Street, adjacent to where the current Station No. 2 station resides. This station will replace both No. 2 and Station No. 1 downtown that has been converted to the department’s administrative offices.
Speaking of bids, that was also the basis of other business Thursday. A pair of stormwater-related items were approved unanimously with Murray’s LMD firm earning an infrastructure rehabilitation project on Brooklyn Drive with a low bid of $29,836, while a new inspection camera will be supplied by the Brown Equipment Company at a cost of $51,598.
