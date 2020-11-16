MURRAY — The Murray City Council gave its mayor the go-ahead to begin negotiations with the city’s sanitation contractor for a new agreement Thursday night.
In a unanimous vote, council members asked Mayor Bob Rogers to talk with the Republic firm that has handled the city’s trash collection since 2015. The current contract expires next year.
However, there is more involved with these talks, as it is also Republic that the city is approaching about beginning a curbside recycling program for city residents that would coincide with trash collection.
“Up front, for now, the recycling issue is on hold until we decide whether or not we want to renew with Republic,” Rogers told the council Thursday. “They can’t afford to implement recycling on just a one-year basis. So if we’re not going to renew with them, we’d have to look at someone else.”
However, that does not appear likely at this point. Rogers reiterated what City Administrator Jim Osborne told the council last month about Republic’s rates being expected to be lower than in the current contract.
This seemed to spur the council to issue Rogers approval to negotiate with Republic.
“There seems to be a lot of enthusiasm and momentum right now,” said Councilwoman Pat Seiber, who co-chairs a recycling workgroup that was formed during the summer and has passed to the full council a plan that involves Republic starting curbside single-stream recycling for residents starting next year. “My concern is that by postponing this (in the event the city did not begin discussions with Republic soon), it could lower that momentum and enthusiasm.”
“I agree with Pat is saying,” followed Councilwoman Rose Ross-Elder. “We need to go ahead and do something sooner rather than later with this.”
Osborne said in an October meeting that the deadline for a new contract is Oct. 1, 2021.
The council also unanimously approved a pair of new ordinances, both related to the city’s code enforcement area.
One was what Osborne described as a housekeeping issue that updated language contained in those guidelines to today’s standards. The other gives the city more ammunition to address properties that have fallen outside of the city’s reach for dealing with what are defined as “nuisances.”
“This makes it easier to clean up some of these areas, which we can see are eyesores and health hazards,” Rogers said. “This puts a little more teeth into dealing with these areas.”
In addition, the council approved a consent agenda that included some appointments and reappointments to city boards and commissions. Pete Lancaster was reappointed to the Code Enforcement Board for a three-year term that expires on Nov. 14, 2023. Josh Vernon was reappointed to the Board of Zoning Adjustments for a four-year term that expires Oct. 27, 2024 and David Roberts was appointed to the Planning Commission for a four-year term that expires Nov. 12, 2024.
