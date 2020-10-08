MURRAY — Murray City Council members will consider a proposed adjustment to the city’s insurance tax ordinance in tonight’s meeting at City Hall.
In its last meeting, City Attorney Warren Hopkins told council members about the proposal that was created after an August meeting of the council’s Personnel and Finance Committee. Hopkins said the adjustment is intended to improve economic development, particularly when it comes to companies whose home offices are within the city limits.
“We started putting together an ordinance and set up some guidelines to give them some incentives on the insurance tax so, upon drafting this, we were thinking about a reduction in the insurance tax (7.25% in the city) to a certain level,” Hopkins said in the Sept. 24 meeting of the council. “Many times, you’re going to have companies with four, five. six different insurance companies, so how do you communicate with (the state revenue office in Frankfort) and those insurance companies across the board?”
The August meeting featured someone who would have quite an interest in this subject, Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning, who advised the council that something like an insurance tax can be a big issue when it comes to attracting new businesses. He said this is of particular importance at a time Murray is trying to rebound from the loss of a major employer — Briggs & Stratton.
“I’m not trying to recommend what the council should or should not do, but I will say that sometimes, like my granddaddy used to say, you need to give up a little gravy to get the bacon and I think that may be the case when we’re talking about something like this insurance tax,” Manning said during that meeting, adding that this particularly would apply to companies that utilize large fleets of vehicles, such as distribution or trucking companies. “Insurance tax is kind of a sticking point.”
The ordinance to be considered tonight deals with companies with gross revenues in excess of $100 million and with no less than 100 full-time employees, all of whom are employed within the city.
Companies that fall within these guidelines shall be exempt from the license fee on employees’ insurance policies to include automobile. liability, cargo, employment practices liability, directors and officers coverage, crime, cyber liability, general liability and brokerage coverages premiums for real and personal property. All other insurance premiums eligible for licenses fee tax shall be assessed at 7.25%.
Hopkins said that another adjustment in a business license ordinance that will also be considered tonight says that if a business relocates its main office to Murray and meets the guidelines of the insurance tax ordinance, their fee for a business license will be set at a certain amount, $20,000.
“Something (Manning) brought up when he was here is that the money goes to Frankfort (from those taxes),but we don’t know if we’re getting it all back. This ensures that, while they won’t pay the insurance tax, they will pay the $20,000 license fee, which we think is a good tradeoff,” Hopkins said. “It gives us some security and it also gives the prospective employer some incentive too,”
“Whether it’s insurance tax or any other incentive, all that matters for me, as an economic development person and as a citizen, is what is the return on your investment?” Manning said. “I see communities, some not too far from here, that would pay any amount of money just to cut ribbons. We don’t do things that way. I don’t want to do things that way. If it’s not going to be, in the long term, a good investment for this community, don’t do it.
“But sometimes, it means giving up a little to get a lot more.”
