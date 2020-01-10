MURRAY — Though no action resulted, a meeting of the Murray City Council’s Transportation Committee Thursday afternoon that preceded the full council meeting at City Hall was the highlight of Thursday’s activities.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat met with council members to discuss projects both ongoing and yet to begin. To say the least, one project that had everybody’s attention was a proposal that could result in the city’s well-known Five Points intersection on the northwest edge of the Murray State University campus going to four sides.
That was the top-ranked project on a list Poat said was created from discussions of both the District 1 Office in Paducah and the Purchase Area Development District. It is a project that Poat said would cost about $8 million. This and the other projects he discussed Thursday are all part of the six-year plan of projects for the KYTC statewide.
“Now, it says it’s a six-year projection, but we can have changes in the iterations every two years,” Poat said, discussing the new SHIFT plan, consisting of metrics that are designed to measure the importance of a project based on a scoring system, not where it is geographically. “In the old days, you’d take all of these projects and throw them into one big pot and see how it all ranked out. The unfortunate part about that is places like Louisville, Lexington and the Cincinnati (Ohio) area were getting a lot more of those.
“This SHIFT system is supposed to break us more into the discussion.”
Returning to the potential Five Points project, Poat said discussions are still very early, but he did give an idea as to how this project would proceed. He said that to change the five-pointed intersection to four may require connecting North 16th Street and Coldwater Road north of the current intersection.
“We could join them about 200 to 300 feet north of (Five Points) with a dogleg turn,” Poat said, adding that, depending on how funding looks later this year, it is possible that discretionary funds from the state transportation secretary’s office could be utilized to begin the design process by as early as the summer.
That is one of two Calloway projects that rank in the top 20 of District 1. The other is the Business Loop project that will form a new road to connect Glendale Road with Industrial Road on Murray’s east side. Poat said that project, with a cost of $6.2 million, might reach the construction phase by the end of 2021. Design and right-of-way work has already happened, and City Administrator Jim Osborne said utility adjustments are supposed to happen this year.
Poat said the Business Loop and Five Points projects have a strong chance of succeeding, based on the top 20 rankings. District 1 is part of the West Region, which also includes Districts 2 (Madisonville area) and 3 (Bowling Green), which also submit projects for consideration.
“Those within the top 20 (of their respective districts) stand a pretty good chance to receive some money,” he said.
The other two projects from Calloway County that ranked highest in the district were what he called geometric issues on South 16th Street between Glendale Road and Sycamore Street, as well as an improvement project on North 16th between the KY 121 Bypass and Utterback Road. He said there were seven other projects on the list, but none of those in his opinion were ranked highly enough for him to believe they had a chance of being accepted.
***
Speaking of 16th Street projects, Mayor Bob Rogers reported Thursday evening that the installation of concrete speed tables has been completed on North 16th, between Main Street and Five Points. This is in a high-traffic area for Murray State University students crossing North 16th.
That stretch had been closed to traffic since mid-December, but was reopened Thursday. This also is ahead of the resumption of classes on the Murray State campus next week.
***
Several appointments and reappointments were made Thursday to various boards and commissions in the city.
Those include:
• James Clinger being reappointed to the Murray Calloway Transit Authority for a term expiring Jan. 28, 2024.
• Adam Clark and Janice Thomasson being reappointed to the Murray Cable Commission for terms expiring Jan. 1, 2024.
• Janice Rose being reappointed to the George Weaks Community Center Board for a term expiring on Jan. 20, 2023.
• Cheryl Crouch being reappointed to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Board for a term expiring on Jan. 21, 2021.
• Martin Milkman being reappointed to the City of Murray Planning Commission for a term expiring on Jan. 28, 2024.
• Shane Mastera appointed to the Murray-Calloway County Park Board to fill the unexpired term of Angie Bogard that will expire on Jan. 14, 2021.
