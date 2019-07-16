MURRAY — Establishments selling alcoholic beverages inside the Murray City limits had a slight drop-off in revenue from January through March compared to the last quarter of 2018.
This was unveiled in last week’s meeting of the Murray City Council, with City of Murray Alcoholic Beverage Control Officer Tim Fortner giving his quarterly report. That report showed that the city’s 48 establishments accounted for total revenue of $258,260.38, which is down from the previous quarter’s report that showed revenue of $273,293.42.
Fortner said this also included $29,550 in application and renewal fees. These numbers were produced from 12 restaurants, 23 malt beverage establishments, three taverns, six package stores, two caterers, one hotel/convention center and a golf course.
This revenue total was higher than the same time last year, which ended with $230,344.45.
Fortner also said Murray would soon be gaining two package stores. He said that one has been designated because of the loss of a package store last year, Rite-Aid. That put the city one below its specified limit of stores as set by state law.
He also said that because statistics show Murray with a population growth in the past few years, that will eventually allow the city’s allotment to increase by one, bringing the total to eight. Fortner said there is no timeline for when the seventh and eighth stores will open in Murray.
Fortner also said there were no fines levied during the January-March quarter.
The report also tracks the number of driving under the influence offenses, as well as the number of alcohol intoxication cases within the city. For the January through March period, Murray had 31 DUIs and 13 AIs. That compares to 29 DUIs in the same quarter in 2018 and 12 AIs in the ’18 quarter as well.
